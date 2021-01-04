The recent authorization of two highly effective COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in the United States poses an ethical dilemma for researchers conducting ongoing clinical trials. In particular, what is their responsibility toward participants who received placebo injections?

Share on Pinterest Joe Raedle/Getty Images

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have given emergency use authorization (EUA) to two COVID-19 vaccines, one by Pfizer-BioNtech and one by Moderna .

As a result, in the coming months, millions of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. will receive a vaccine that protects them against the disease.

This is good news, but it does pose an ethical dilemma for researchers conducting ongoing clinical trials of these and other COVID-19 vaccines. More than 180 candidate vaccines against the disease are in development, with at least 12 in phase 3 clinical trials.

Clinical trials investigate whether or not a vaccine is safe and effective by giving it to around half of all the volunteers (and giving a placebo vaccination to the rest). The trials are “double blind,” meaning that neither the participants nor the researchers know which participants received the vaccine and which received the placebo.

According to guidance issued by the FDA in June 2020, in the event of a COVID-19 vaccine being judged safe and effective, there may be a case for “unblinding” trials and offering the vaccine to those who received the placebo.

Given that the treatment options remain limited for anyone who develops a severe, life threatening case of COVID-19, it may be in the best interests of trial participants to receive one of the two proven vaccines as soon as possible.

Is it, therefore, unethical to continue placebo-controlled clinical trials of these two vaccines? Also, should researchers use placebos in trials of other COVID-19 vaccines?

Bioethicists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center in Bethesda, MD, address these complex ethical issues in an opinion piece in the latest issue of the journal Science .