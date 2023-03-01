They reported that men who had metabolic syndrome or who developed MetS were more likely to get gout. The risk was even higher if the men had high triglycerides and abdominal obesity, which are two components of MetS.

They used a database that had information about gout diagnoses to see who developed the condition and then used a statistical model to analyze the relationship between changes in metabolic syndrome and the development of gout.

A new study published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology looked at almost 1.3 million men between the ages of 20 and 39 years who went for health check-ups.

If an individual exhibits at least three of the following five symptoms , a doctor may consider the possibility of metabolic syndrome:

The condition occurs because of an excessive accumulation of uric acid in the body.

Typically, it impacts the metatarsophalangeal joint, which is located at the base of the big toe.

Gout is a common type of arthritis that results in severe discomfort, inflammation, and inflexibility in the joints.

In the recent study, 18,473 men developed gout.

Those who had metabolic syndrome at every health check-up had an almost four times higher risk of getting gout compared to those who never had MetS.

The researchers also reported that if a participant developed MetS, their risk of getting gout doubled.

However, if someone recovered from MetS, their risk of getting gout was reduced by almost half.

Out of all the MetS components, high triglycerides and abdominal obesity had the strongest link to the risk of developing gout, the researchers said.

The link between changes in MetS and gout was more significant in people in their 20s than in their 30s as well as those who were underweight or had normal weight.

This is the first time a large-scale study has investigated the link between changes in metabolic syndrome and the risk of gout.

The researchers reported that preventing MetS or recovering from it can significantly reduce the risk of gout in young adults.

Dr. Dung Trinh, the chief medical officer at Healthy Brain Clinic who was not involved in this research, spoke to Medical News Today about the study.

He said it “highlights the link between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and gout, suggesting that individuals with MetS are at a higher risk of developing gout.”

The study also emphasizes the importance of managing MetS through lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, healthy eating habits, and weight management to reduce the risk of developing gout. These findings can be valuable in developing effective prevention programs for individuals with MetS who are at risk of developing gout. Dr. Dung Trinh

Nancy Mitchell, RDN, a registered nurse and contributing writer at Assisted Living Center who was also not involved in the study, highlighted to MNT that “the paper describes the direct correlation between metabolic syndrome and the risk of developing gout—a form of inflammatory arthritis.”

“Higher incidences of metabolic syndrome – a combination of obesity, insulin resistance, and heart disease – increased the risk of gout among men between ages 20 to 30,” she added.

What stands out most is the increased impact of metabolic syndrome on men within their 20s especially. The rise of fast food consumption and high-fat, high-sugar diets has led to spikes in the incidence of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and gross obesity throughout the younger population. Nancy Mitchell, RDN

Trinh notes that “it is important for individuals with MetS to be aware of this potential risk and take steps to manage their condition through lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, healthy eating habits, and weight management.”