Researchers have found a distinct genetic signature in the immune cells of people with Parkinson’s disease.

The genes in question are associated with oxidative stress, inflammation, and other immune-related changes.

The discovery could lead to new treatments and ways to diagnose Parkinson’s at an early stage before motor symptoms develop.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that causes shaking, stiffness, walking, balance, and coordination problems.

Almost a million people in the United States have Parkinson’s, and more than 10 million people have the disease worldwide.

Nerve cells produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter or brain hormone that helps to control movement. The death of these cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra is responsible for problems with movement, or “motor” symptoms, in Parkinson’s.

However, years before people develop the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, patients can experience constipation, problems with sleep, and changes in their sense of smell.

Scientists are unsure what the initial trigger for the disease might be, but auto-immunity — when the immune system attacks the body’s own cells — could be one possibility.

“The evidence that [Parkinson’s disease] may partially be an autoimmune disease is just beginning to accumulate,” said James Beck, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation in the United States.

Inflammation is associated with Parkinson’s, and it may be a result of autoimmune processes, he told Medical News Today.

“However, it is not clear what is the trigger that initiates this process,” he said. “That is, inflammation is like a slow burn, but we do not yet know the spark that starts that fire.”

Clumps of a protein called alpha-synuclein, which accumulate inside neurons in the brains of patients, could be the spark that triggers inflammation.

In 2020, scientists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in La Jolla, CA, published a study that suggested that the immune system begins to target alpha-synuclein early in the course of Parkinson’s disease.

They found that patients had many immune cells in their blood that responded specifically to alpha-synuclein shortly after their diagnosis.