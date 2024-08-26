Mimicking the body’s natural responses But how can a synthetic insulin respond to blood glucose levels in the same way as a healthy person’s pancreas? One development is a cage-like structure surrounding the insulin that can detect varying glucose levels. When high levels are detected, the ‘cage’ releases the appropriate amount of insulin in response. Researchers are also exploring ways to chemically edit insulin so it can sense glucose, or change shape in response to glucose. In a low-glucose environment, the molecule would be tightly closed, but rising glucose levels would make it open up so it could react to bring the levels back down. “We hope new forms of insulins will do more of the work of managing type 1 diabetes to alleviate some of this burden and make it much easier to live life with type 1 diabetes with less worry about managing the condition,” Connor commented.

A crucial step forward in diabetes treatment Elizabeth Robertson, MD, Director of Research at Diabetes UK, noted in a press release: “By supporting these groundbreaking research projects, we are aiming to develop new insulins that more closely mimic the body’s natural responses to changing blood sugar levels. This could significantly reduce the daily challenges of managing type 1 diabetes, and improve both the physical and mental health of those living with the condition. We are hopeful that this research will lead to life-changing advancements in type 1 diabetes care.” However, Connor cautioned that it may be some years before smart insulins are available for people with type 1 diabetes. “No glucose responsive insulins are yet available in the clinic. The scientists we’re funding are at a relatively early stage of their research, and the products they are trying to develop aren’t yet ready for clinical testing,” she told us. “It’s really hard to give timescales in drug development – things can sometimes go very rapidly and get accelerated, like we saw happen with covid vaccines. Or, as often happens, we could hit hurdles along the way that make the process take longer. This funding will push us closer to first in man clinical trials, where small numbers of people with type 1 diabetes would try the products to assess their safety,” she added.