A new study has found an association between thunderstorms and an increase in the number of older adults seeking emergency care for respiratory issues. New research has found that older adults with respiratory issues are more likely to need emergency medical care on the eve of a thunderstorm. The research, published as a letter in JAMA Internal Medicine , may offer valuable insights, given the likely increased severity of thunderstorms due to climate change.

Climate change health effects Research has shown that our hearts and lungs are likely to bear the brunt of the damage that climate change will do to our health. According to Dr. Mary B. Rice — an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard University who also works in the pulmonary and critical care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital — reducing carbon dioxide emissions and associated air pollutants is crucial for mitigating these negative health effects. As Dr. Rice and colleagues note in an article in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine: “The long-term health benefits of avoiding mortality and morbidity due to temperature extremes, air pollution, pollen, floods, droughts, storms, desertification, and malnutrition justify climate change mitigation — not only from an economic standpoint but also from a moral one.” A dual aspect of this involves the effects of climate change on thunderstorms and the possible effects of thunderstorms on human health. Research has shown that as global temperatures increase due to climate change, thunderstorms are likely to become more intense. Furthermore, anecdotal evidence has pointed to a possible link between thunderstorms and poor respiratory health. As a consequence, if climate change increases the intensity of thunderstorms, it may result in worsened health, with a potential increase in mortality due to respiratory issues.