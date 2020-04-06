Social distancing measures require citizens around the globe to stay at home. In this situation, how can people stay active and maintain their physical and mental well-being while also protecting themselves and others by staying put? Read our brief “how-to” guide for some ideas. Share on Pinterest How can you keep physically active while being stuck at home? In this Special Feature, we offer some helpful tips. Staying physically active is very important to maintaining good health, both physically and mentally. Studies have shown that remaining active can do wonders for keeping pretty much every part of the body in good shape , and it can even improve a person’s mood. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that everyone engage in “150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity per week, or a combination of both.” Yet global pandemic control measures mean that for the inhabitants of many countries, the usual avenues for exercise, such as gyms, wellness studios, public swimming pools, and even parks, are now off limits. In many places, regulations even bar people from stepping outside their homes other than making irregular supermarket runs for the bare essentials. In this context, staying active and keeping fit may seem more daunting than ever, but there are several good ways to avoid becoming sedentary even when having to stay home. In this Special Feature, we suggest five things that you can do at any time to increase your level of physical activity from the comfort of your own home.

2. Home cardio Cardiovascular exercise, or “cardio” for short, which is often synonymous with aerobic exercise, works by boosting a person’s heart rate. Examples of cardio exercises include running in place, jumping jacks, lunge jumps, and skipping in place. According to various studies, cardio can help a person lose weight, maintain brain function, and keep cholesterol levels in check. Once again, many online resources can help you come up with a home-based cardio workout. For example, the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom provide a handy 10-minute cardio exercise routine. There are also plenty of other online videos illustrating home cardio workout ideas. The best option will depend on a person’s level of fitness and what they hope to achieve.

4. Yoga Yoga can also be a good option for staying active and flexible. There are many different types of yoga, each of which has a different level of intensity and difficulty. Anecdotally, yoga can help improve a person’s well-being in many ways, and recent research seems to back such individual reports. Studies have suggested that the benefits of yoga include managing back pain, relieving stress and anxiety, and lifting a person’s mood. There are many different online yoga classes to choose from, but if you have never practiced yoga, it can be hard to know where to start. Medical News Today have curated a list featuring five of the most helpful online yoga channels and interviewed some of the instructors behind them. But there are many other good yoga routines, such as this one, from “Yoga with Adrienne,” suggesting a few movements for tension relief: