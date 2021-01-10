A clinical trial found that six intravenous doses of ketamine spread over 2 weeks significantly reduced the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The effect lasted for about 4 weeks after the final dose.

Some people who have gone through a shocking, frightening, or dangerous experience develop the chronic and distressing symptoms of PTSD.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , the symptoms of PTSD can include flashbacks, bad dreams, and frightening thoughts.

Individuals with the disorder often avoid places, objects, or events that remind them of their traumatic experience. They may be easily startled or liable to angry outbursts and have trouble sleeping.

The Department of Veterans Affairs report that about 8 million adults in the United States experience PTSD in any given year. They also estimate that approximately 10% of females and 4% of males will develop PTSD at some point during their lifetime.

Treatment for PTSD may involve selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants, psychotherapy, or a combination of both. However, these established treatments can take several weeks to start reducing symptoms, and they may not work for everyone.

In a 2014 clinical trial , researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York found that a single injection of ketamine led to significant and rapid improvements in PTSD symptoms.

The same team now reports that a series of six intravenous infusions of ketamine in the space of 2 weeks may significantly improve symptoms for about 4 weeks after the final dose.

“PTSD is an extremely debilitating condition, and we are pleased that our discovery may lead to a treatment option for so many who are in need of relief from their suffering,” says Dr. Dennis S. Charney, senior author of the new paper.

The team’s findings appear in The American Journal of Psychiatry.