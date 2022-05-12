Share on Pinterest New research explores the benefits of keto diets for reversing colorectal cancer in mice. Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy

Researchers investigated how low carb diets reduce colorectal tumor growth in mice.

They found that a molecule produced on keto diets suppresses tumor growth and think that these results may translate over to humans.

The researchers have now initiated clinical trials to determine the molecule’s effect on human colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. Studies have shown that the Western diet , high-sugar diets, and excessive consumption of animal protein — especially red meat — increase CRC risk.

Studies show that diets involving fasting and caloric restriction are protective against intestinal tumors in animal models. Whether they may translate over to humans remains unknown.

Understanding more about the mechanisms underlying the effects of various diets on tumor growth could help researchers develop treatments and preventative options for CRC.

Recently, researchers conducted a series of mouse studies investigating the underlying protective mechanisms behind a low-carb diet for CRC.

They found that beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) — an alternative-energy molecule produced in response to low carb diets — suppresses intestinal tumor growth.

“BHB is a small molecule produced in the liver in response to starvation or a ketogenic diet,” Dr. Anton Bilchik, surgical oncologist and chief of medicine at Saint John’s Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, told Medical News Today.

“This [new study] demonstrates in a mice model that it prevents colorectal cancer by activating a growth slowing receptor Hcar2 which is found in the lining of the bowel. This receptor may play an important role in preventing cell growth within the intestine,” Dr. Bilchik added. He was not involved in the study.