A ketogenic diet can interact with certain cancer therapies to block the development of pancreatic cancer in mice, scientists at the University of California San Francisco have found.

By combining a new treatment still in clinical trials with diet, researchers were able to starve the cancer cells in an animal model of pancreatic cancer, and the tumors shrunk.

Experts say the concept of a diet-drug combination is promising, but more research on humans needs to be explored.

In a new study published in Nature , researchers document how a high fat diet combined with cancer therapy blocked fat metabolism in the mice, starving the cancer of the fuel it needed for it to continue to grow. As long as the mice were fed the ketogenic diet, the tumors stopped growing.



The findings emerged out of the researchers’ original goal of examining how the body is able to sustain itself while fasting, which can alter metabolism through a protein known as eukaryotic translation initiation factor (eIF4E). This protein causes the body to begin consuming fat during periods of fasting — the same process that occurs under the regime of a ketogenic diet, also thanks to elF4E.

Researchers discovered that eFT508, a new cancer drug currently in clinical trials, blocks eIF4E and the ketogenic pathway so that the body stops metabolizing fat. By combining eFT508 with a ketogenic diet in an animal model of pancreatic cancer, researchers were able to starve the cancer cells, and tumors shrunk.

The findings hold promise for the ability of a diet-and-drug combination to treat other cancers, Davide Ruggero, PhD, Goldberg-Benioff Endowed Professor and American Cancer Society Research Professor in the Departments of Urology and Cellular Molecular Pharmacology at UCSF and senior author of the paper, said in a press release.

“We expect most cancers to have other vulnerabilities,” Ruggero said. “This is the foundation for a new way to treat cancer with diet and personalized therapies.”

Melanie Murphy Richter, a registered dietitian nutritionist and the director of communications for the nutrition company Prolon, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today that the findings were intriguing and have great potential, but that more research needs to be done with humans.

“What works in mice doesn’t always translate directly to humans, and the human body is complex. Sticking to such a strict diet, especially when someone is already dealing with the rigors of cancer treatment, isn’t easy. Not to mention, it’s also important to consider the patient’s quality of life. A strict diet can be difficult to maintain, especially for those already dealing with the physical and emotional burdens of cancer.”

— Melanie Murphy Richter

“While this preliminary science is sound, whether this can be practically and safely applied to patients is still up in the air. More research is definitely needed before we can say this is a viable option for people,” she said.