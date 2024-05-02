Share on Pinterest A study in mice investigates the potential of an immunotherapy-dietary supplement combo in treating prostate cancer. Image credit: Don Wu/Getty Images. About 13% of cisgender men around the world will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

Using a mouse model of prostate cancer, researchers from the University of Notre Dame have now found adding a pre-ketone supplement to immunotherapy may make it more efficient in treating this form of cancer. About 13% of cisgender men worldwide will receive a diagnosis of prostate cancer during their lifetime, making it the second most commonly diagnosed cancer globally. Despite improved screening and early detection methods, more advanced stages of prostate cancer can be difficult to treat — scientists estimate about one in 44 men will die of prostate cancer. Now, a new study from researchers at the University of Notre Dame — published in Cancer Research — has found that adding a component of the keto diet called a pre-ketone supplement may help a newer type of prostate cancer treatment called immunotherapy be more efficient in treating the cancer, via a mouse model.

Immunotherapy for prostate cancer: Does it work? Immunotherapy is a treatment that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer. There are currently two types of immunotherapy available for prostate cancer — cancer vaccines and immune checkpoint inhibitors . “Immunotherapy, through inhibiting T-cell immune checkpoint pathways — PD1 or CTLA4 — has revolutionized many [therapies for] other cancer types [too],” Xin Lu, PhD, the John M. and Mary Jo Boler collegiate associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Notre Dame, IN, and corresponding author of this study explained to Medical News Today. “However, advanced prostate cancer remains resistant to it,” he added. “This is likely due to an increase of pro-tumor immune cells coupled with insufficient tumor-specific antigens that the immune system can recognize to kill the cancer cells,” Lu explained. “Therefore, we need to find new ways to sensitize prostate cancer to immunotherapy.”

Why use a pre-ketone supplement with immunotherapy? For this study, researchers examined what would happen if they added a pre-ketone supplement to immunotherapy for prostate cancer. According to Sean Murphy, PhD candidate in the Lu Lab in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Notre Dame and first author of this study, the idea to use a pre-ketone supplement came from an observation that an epigenetic drug — so-called HDAC inhibitor — was able to sensitize prostate cancer models to immunotherapy. There were also previous reports that ketogenic diets can produce ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) , which has HDAC inhibitor-like properties. “We tried both [a] ketogenic diet and pre-ketone BHB-generated supplement, with the latter being potentially more practical for a patient to use in a clinic,” Murphy told us. “Another reason to use [a] pre-ketone supplement is to determine if the presence of BHB was sufficient to enhance immunotherapy in the mouse models.” “With pre-ketone supplement showing an even better response in our study, we conclude that the presence of BHB, rather than extremely low carbohydrate, was the key factor to drive better response to immunotherapy,” he added.

Combo effective against prostate tumors in 23% of mice Lu, Murphy, and their colleagues explored their hypothesis via a mouse model of prostate cancer. They divided the mice into six groups. Three of the groups received only immunotherapy, only a keto diet, or only a pre-ketone supplement. Two more groups were given a combination of the keto diet and immunotherapy or the pre-ketone supplement plus immunotherapy. The sixth group was the control group. At the study’s conclusion, the researchers found there was no change in tumors in the immunotherapy-only group. Both the pre-ketone-supplement-only approach, and the combination of keto diet and immunotherapy reduced cancer tumors and extended the lives of the mice. Overall, the scientists found that the group with the combination of pre-ketone supplement and immunotherapy had the best outcomes, with 23% of the mice becoming tumor-free.

How does a pre-ketone supplement boost immunotherapy? “The pre-ketone supplement does two things to enhance immunotherapy,” Lu explained. “First, it makes cancer cells more detectable to the immune system by increasing the presentation of molecular features on the surface of cancer cells. Second, ketone body from the supplement, together with the immunotherapy, elicit special metabolic and molecular effects on immune cells so the cells are doubly stimulated to attack the cancer, potentially clearing it.” – Xin Lu, PhD “The 23% cure rate certainly brought a lot of hope at this preclinical stage, because patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer have no curative treatment in the clinic,” Murphy said. “Of course, we also understand 23% is not a high number. There is still room to increase this number by optimizing the combination and possibly adding another therapy,” he admitted.