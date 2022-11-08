Share on Pinterest Different ethnicities may benefit from different types of treatments for advanced kidney disease. mailsonpignata/500px/Getty Images More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease.

Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option.

Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management. Kidney disease affects more than 10% of the global population , totaling more than 800 million people. If a person’s kidney disease progresses to where one or both kidneys start to fail, treatment options may include a kidney transplant or dialysis where a machine is used to carry out the waste-removing functions of the kidneys. Another treatment option for people with advanced kidney disease is conservative management . This treatment does not provide dialysis. Instead, it focuses on treating a person’s symptoms and quality of life. A research team from the University of California Irvine recently presented a study at the American Society of Nephrology annual conference Kidney Week 2022 showing that certain ethnic groups may have better hospitalization outcomes with a conservative management treatment rather than dialysis.

Does ethnicity affect kidney disease treatment? For this study, researchers compared hospitalization records for over 309,000 people with advanced kidney disease treated with either dialysis or conservative management for a period of 13 years. Within this group, 55% were hospitalized at least once. Upon analysis, researchers found that non-Hispanic white, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic people who received dialysis had higher hospitalization rates than those who underwent conservative management. Of those ethnic groups, people who started dialysis early when their kidneys still had a relatively high functioning level had the highest hospitalization rate, compared to people who started dialysis when their kidneys were at a low functioning level. Researchers also found people of Asian descent in the study population group had a higher hospitalization rate if they received dialysis. However, in this ethnic group people who started dialysis late had higher hospitalization rates than those on early dialysis, particularly in older age groups. Of those reporting hospitalizations, the most common reasons were for: congestive heart failure/ fluid overload

respiratory problems

hypertension “There has been growing recognition of the importance of conservative non-dialytic management as an alternative patient-centered treatment strategy for advanced kidney disease,” explains Dr. Connie Rhee, associate professor of medicine, associate professor of public health, and vice chair of clinical research in the Department of Medicine at the University of California, Irvine, and member of the research team. “[C]onservative management remains under-utilized in the U.S., which may in part be due to uncertainties regarding which patients will most benefit from dialysis vs. non-dialytic treatment.”

— Dr. Connie Rhee “We hope that these findings and further research can help inform treatment options for patients, care partners, and providers in the shared decision-making process of conservative management vs. dialysis,” adds Dr. Rhee.