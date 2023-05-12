Share on Pinterest Design by MNT; Photography by bymuratdeniz/Getty Images & Ed Reschke/Getty Images More than 800 million people globally have chronic kidney disease.

The condition is a known risk factor for heart disease.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital have found that different types of kidney damage are associated with a greater chance of developing heart disease. More than 800 million people around the world have chronic kidney disease — a condition that eventually leads to the loss of kidney function. Previous research shows chronic kidney disease is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Now researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have found that different types of kidney damage are associated with a greater chance of developing heart disease. Additionally, people diagnosed with vascular kidney disease , diabetic kidney disease , or greater severity of chronic kidney lesions were also correlated with an increased risk of cardiovascular issues. This study was recently published in the journal JAMA Cardiology.

Details from the chronic kidney disease study For this study, Buckley and his team used kidney tissue collected during clinically indicated biopsies from about 600 adults from the Boston Kidney Biopsy Cohort. All study participants had no history of heart disease. Scientists looked specifically for kidney lesions on the tissue samples. “Kidney disease lesions are abnormalities in the kidney tissue itself,” Buckley explained. “A very small sample of kidney tissue is removed through a needle. A pathologist then identifies different abnormalities in the kidney tissue sample. Most other research on kidney and heart disease uses blood biomarkers , but we were able to look directly at the kidney itself.” Researchers discovered that over a median of 5.5 years of follow-up, major cardiovascular events — including heart failure, stroke, heart attack, and death — occurred in 126 study participants.

Analyzing the findings Upon further investigation, scientists found two specific types of kidney damage were associated with an increased risk of heart disease. The first was mesangial expansion , which is an extra build-up of waste in the kidney’s filtration system. The second, arteriolar sclerosis , occurs when the walls of the small blood vessels in the kidney thicken and blood cannot flow freely. “Arteriolar sclerosis confirms our initial suspicions — blood vessel damage can lead to heart disease,” Buckley said. “Mesangial expansion is related to diabetes, so that may explain why mesangial expansion was a primary finding.” Additionally, the research team found study participants with diagnoses of vascular kidney disease, diabetic kidney disease, or who had greater severity of chronic kidney lesions were also at an increased risk for heart disease. “The vascular kidney disease and diabetic kidney disease findings were expected because people with chronic kidney disease have blood vessel disease and diabetes — two risk factors for heart disease,” Buckley said. “Previous studies on these relationships categorized people into each diagnostic category using medical history and examination, whereas our study was able to directly assess the kidney tissue itself.”