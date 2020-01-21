Evidence of a connection between our gut microbiota, development, and behavior is mounting. A new study links behavioral issues and socioeconomic stress to a distinct microbiome. Share on Pinterest Are behavior and the microbiome related? Children receive the first microbes that go on to colonize their gut during birth. Scientists have studied the importance of the many microbial species and identified key roles during infant development. However, the field is only slowly emerging from infancy, and data on other age groups are sparse. A new study looking at early school-age children highlights links between behavior, socioeconomic stress, and the gut microbiome. Parental behavior also has a big role to play, according to the researchers. The senior study author is Thomas Sharpton, an associate professor in the Department of Microbiology at Oregon State University in Corvallis. Working with collaborators from the University of Oregon and other institutions, the team’s results now feature in the journal mBio.

Microbiome and caregiver behavior Sharpton and colleagues set out to determine if there are any links between the composition of a child’s microbiome and their socioeconomic risk, behavior dysregulation, and the behavior of their parent or caregiver. “Most studies to date have linked microbiome composition to infant and toddler behaviors, such as extroversion, fear, and cognitive development,” he explains. “It hasn’t been clear, though, that the microbiome associates with other forms of behavioral dysregulation or if it links to the onset of psychiatric disorders and problem behaviors.” The team recruited 40 families with children aged 5–7 from a variety of socioeconomic groups. The caregivers filled in questionnaires about the children’s behavior and the quality of their relationship. They also provided a stool sample for the gut microbiome analysis. The team found that children at higher socioeconomic risk had different microbial profiles to their peers at lower socioeconomic risk. However, the role of a child’s caregiver was key. “These results provide evidence that, in terms of the microbiome’s functional potential, caregiver behavior can moderate the associations between socioeconomic risk covariates and the microbiome,” they explain in the paper. When the researchers looked at behavioral dysregulation, they saw similar results. Children with certain types of behavioral dysregulation, such as the ability to inhibit impulses and depression, had distinct microbial profiles. However, “caregiver behavior may moderate these associations.”