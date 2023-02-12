What is kisspeptin? Kisspeptin is a naturally occurring hormone found in the hypothalamus region of the brain. It helps stimulate the release of other reproductive hormones in the body. Past research shows that kisspeptin plays an important role in the female reproductive system , and it also helps regulate a person’s emotions and mood. According to Dr. Alexander Comninos, honorary senior lecturer in the Department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction at Imperial College London, consultant endocrinologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and co-senior author of the studies, about 10 years ago scientists realized that there was a lot of kisspeptin in areas of the brain related to sexual behavior. “We tested this in healthy men and found that there was a boosting of sexual brain pathways,” he explained to Medical News Today. “Hence, we wanted to see if we could translate this to determine if giving kisspeptin could help individuals distressed about their low sexual desire.” Dr. Comninos added there is currently a need for new treatment options for HSDD. “Currently available treatments in [the] U.S, for women have limited effectiveness and carry significant side effects such as nausea, drowsiness, and interactions with alcohol,” he detailed. “In men, there are no licensed treatments, as Viagra is predominantly a mechanical agent acting on the penis. Hence there is a significant unmet need to discover new safe and effective treatments for distressing low sexual desire,” Dr. Comninos explained.

Treating HSDD with kisspeptin For these studies, researchers conducted two clinical trials — one with 32 premenopausal women and another with 32 men, all with an HSDD diagnosis. Participants underwent MRI brain scans, as well as blood and behavioral tests. At the conclusion of the studies, researchers found men and women who received the treatment with kisspeptin experienced increased sexual brain processing, resulting in positive effects on their sexual behavior, compared to participants who had not received the hormone. “Kisspeptin receptors are in the reward areas which control sexual desire in the brain,” Prof. Waljit Dhillo, an NIHR senior investigator in the Department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction at Imperial College London. consultant endocrinologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and co-senior author of the studies told MNT. “When men and women are looking at erotic images, their reward areas in the brain which control sexual arousal are more stimulated,” he explained. “Our results suggest that giving kisspeptin can restore and even boost the brain balance related to sexual behavior,” Dr. Comninos added. “It appears to suppress areas related to overthinking that are often overactive in HSDD and thereby release the brake on sexual arousal so they become more aroused. It was great to see that both women and men responded well to kisspeptin and in men, there was even a pro-erectile effect.” – Dr. Alexander Comninos

When might the treatment be available? For the next step in this research, Dr. Dhillo said that “[f]urther trials will be needed in a large group of patients taking it at home to see how effective it will be.” Dr. Comninos agreed and said if further studies and development go well, we might see kisspeptin-based treatments for distressing low sexual desire in five to 10 years. “Crucially, kisspeptin appears to be very well tolerated — we did not see any side effects in these studies,” he continued. “Interestingly, there also appear to be other beneficial effects of giving kisspeptin. We have performed early work suggesting that kisspeptin may also have beneficial effects on bones and the liver.”