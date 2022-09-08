Share on Pinterest A natural compound derived from plants may be an effective antibacterial drug. Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images. The emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria threatens to make existing treatments ineffective and highlights the need for novel antimicrobial agents

A recent study showed that hydroquinine, a derivative of the anti-malarial drug quinine, exhibited antibacterial activity against several clinically important bacteria.

Notably, hydroquinine was effective against a multidrug-resistant strain of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause infection after surgery. A new study published in the journal Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease shows that hydroquinine could kill and inhibit the growth of several clinically important bacteria, including an antibiotic-resistant bacterial strain. Study author Dr. Robert Baldock, senior lecturer at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, said: “Progressing antimicrobial resistance is one of the greatest threats to public health globally. Without antibiotics, currently treatable bacterial infections could become life threatening. As a result, the discovery of new antibiotics is paramount in the race against antibiotic resistance. This research shows that hydroquinine, an organic compound with antimalarial properties, also has bacterial killing properties.”

Hydroquinine: Potential antibacterial drug? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), antimicrobial resistance is one of the leading threats to human health in the 21st century. Antimicrobial resistance was responsible for at least 1.27 million deaths worldwide in 2019 and, in the absence of new treatments, this number is expected to rise to 10 million per year by 2050. Thus, there is an urgent need for new antimicrobial drugs that are effective against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Recently, researchers in Thailand assessed the antibacterial properties of hydroquinine against a panel of clinically important bacteria. Hydroquinine is an organic compound that is closely related to the antimalarial drug quinine, and has been used in skin-lightening creams. Previous studies have shown that hydroquinine-rich resin extracts obtained from plants native to Thailand exhibit antibacterial and antifungal properties. In the present study, the researchers examined whether hydroquinine in its purified state possessed the ability to kill or inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

Multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa The researchers were especially interested in the activity of hydroquinine against the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which causes difficult-to-treat infections . P. aeruginosa is one of the leading causes of bloodstream infections and pneumonia that are acquired in hospital settings. Suchinfections predominantly occur in individuals with low or compromised immunity, including patients with severe burns or cystic fibrosis. Compared to other bacteria, P. aeruginosa is intrinsically more resistant to a wide range of antibiotics. Moreover, the emergence of multidrug-resistant P. aeruginosa has further limited therapeutic options. As a result, infections caused by multidrug-resistant P. aeruginosa are associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality. One of the reasons for the lower intrinsic susceptibility to antibiotics is that the cellular membrane of wild-type P. aeruginosa has low permeability, which limits the ability of antibiotics to enter the bacterial cell. The intrinsic antibiotic resistance of wild-type P. aeruginosa is also due to the expression of efflux pumps that span the inner and outer cell membranes. These efflux pumps allow bacteria such as P. aeruginosa to remove toxic substances such as antibiotics that have entered the cells. The overexpression of these efflux pumps is a major mechanism for the emergence of multidrug resistance in this bacterium. Genetic mutations or transfer of genetic material from other bacteria is one of the mechanisms that can lead to the overexpression of efflux pumps. Moreover, exposure to antibiotics and other toxic substances can also result in an adaptive response involving the upregulation of these efflux pumps, leading to the development of multidrug resistance. To investigate the potential for the emergence of new resistant strains after drug exposure, the researchers also examined the impact of hydroquinine on the expression of efflux pumps in P. aeruginosa.