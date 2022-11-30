Share on Pinterest Corticosteroid injections may not always be the best solution for all arthritis patients. Gordon Schirmer/EyeEm/Stocksy

Two independent studies investigated the effect of pain-relieving corticosteroid and hyaluronic acid knee joint injections on the progression of knee osteoarthritis.

Both studies found that corticosteroid knee injections were associated with increased progression of knee osteoarthritis compared to controls and to hyaluronic acid injections.

These findings imply that corticosteroid knee injections must be administered with caution and that hyaluronic acid injections may be safer.

Osteoarthritis is a condition that develops when the protective cartilage in joints wears down, causing the bones to rub against each other. This condition frequently affects the knee. Typical symptoms of knee osteoarthritis are pain during physical activity, restricted mobility, stiffness, soreness, swelling around the knee, feeling like the joint may “give out,” and deformities such as knock knees or bowlegs.

Knee osteoarthritis is estimated to affect around 1 in 5 American adults ages 45 years and older. People who are over the age of 50, overweight, have a family history of knee osteoarthritis, or have experienced other knee problems are more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis.

Each year, more than 10% of patients with knee osteoarthritis receive joint injections to manage their symptoms. Corticosteroid injections provide short-term (4 to 8 weeks) pain relief, whereas more expensive hyaluronic acid injections alleviate knee osteoarthritis symptoms for longer periods .

In recent years, concerns have been raised regarding the safety of corticosteroid knee injections.

In 2017, a randomized clinical trial found that repeated corticosteroid injections had no greater pain-relieving effect than saline injections after 2 years but were associated with greater osteoarthritis progression.

Now, two new independently conducted studies provide further evidence that corticosteroid knee injections may accelerate the progression of knee osteoarthritis.

One study—led by Dr. Upasana Bharadwaj from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)—looked at the association between the type of knee injection (corticosteroid or hyaluronic acid) and progression of knee osteoarthritis using whole-organ magnetic resonance imaging scores (WORMS) over a period of 4 years.

The second study—led by Azad Darbandi from the Chicago Medical School of Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science—looked at the progression of knee osteoarthritis in patients who received corticosteroid and hyaluronic acid injections using X-ray imaging analysis over a period of 4 years.

The results of both studies were presented on November 29, 2022, at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).