Could a two-drug combination improve treatment response in late-stage melanoma? Researchers tested the efficacy of a drug combination for treating stage IV melanoma.

They found that 71% of patients responded to the drug combination, and 50% had complete remission.

The drug combination is now entering a larger trial with a more diverse cohort. Melanoma is a kind of skin cancer. While it has a 99% survival rate in its early stages, stage IV melanoma — when cancer has spread to organs such as the lungs — has a survival rate of 30%. Drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) have improved the outlook for many people with melanoma. ICIs prevent the immune system from switching off before cancer cells are eliminated. While effective in some people, ICIs are ineffective in others. Researchers suspect that one reason for their varying efficacy lies in myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) — immature bone marrow cells that suppress the immune response. Overcoming the suppressive activity of MDSC may improve the efficacy of ICIs in treating melanoma.

Testing drug combo to treat skin cancer Researchers at the University of Colorado Cancer Center tested an ICI with a drug that targets MDSC activity. Altogether, 71% of patients responded to the therapy to some extent, and 50% experienced a complete response. “Though melanoma is generally an immunotherapy-responsive tumor, there is room for improvement in terms of [the] percentage of patients who respond, how good the response is, and for how long. The combination outperformed either drug used as monotherapy [in previous studies],” Dr. Chaitali Nangia, oncologist and co-director of cell therapy research at Hoag Family Cancer Institute, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. She noted that these findings pave the way for a more robust phase III trial. The study was published in Clinical Cancer Research.

Melanoma trial with stage IV patients For the trial, the researchers enrolled 24 patients with an average age of 66 years. All patients had stage IV melanoma and 87% were male. Among the patients, 18 — or 75% of the cohort — had not received any previous treatment for melanoma. Patients received ICI pembrolizumab alongside all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA), a vitamin A derivative known to modify MDSC levels, for an average of 8 months. Overall, 25% of patients discontinued the study due to side effects. The most common side effects included headache, fatigue, and vomiting. After an average of 15 months of follow-up, 17 patients, or 71% of the cohort, responded to the drug combination. Of these, 12 patients — 50% of the cohort — went into remission while five patients — or 21% of the cohort experienced a partial response. While 80% of patients survived for at least 1 year after the treatment, the median progression-free survival was 20.3 months. The researchers further found that patients who responded to the treatment had an average of 49% fewer MDSCs 4–6 weeks after stopping the treatment. Meanwhile, non-responders saw their MDSC levels increase by 110%. The researchers noted that this indicates the importance of MDSCs for ICI response and the potential of this treatment for those with stage IV melanoma. “For comparison purposes, pembrolizumab alone in this patient population achieves around a 40% response rate,” Dr. Martin McCarter, professor of surgical oncology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and one of the study authors, points out. “Combining that with ATRA and getting to a 71% response rate — that’s potentially a huge advance. That is as good as you see with the best combination immunotherapy regimens out there,” he adds.

Study limitations When asked about the limitations of the study, Dr. McCarter told MNT that as they were not able to biopsy the tumor before and after the treatment, they could not show that ATRA directly altered MDSC levels. He noted that while their data suggest this to be how the drugs worked, there may be other explanations as well. Dr. Marjorie Zettler, executive director of clinical science at Regor Therapeutics Group, not involved in the study, also commented for MNT: “This study’s limitations include its small size, its single-arm design- which precludes comparison of the combination of drugs to each drug on its own within the same study. [Other limitations include] that 75% of patients had received no prior treatment for melanoma, and none had received targeted therapies. The last point is important: I’d like to see how this combination performs in a more heavily pretreated patient population.”