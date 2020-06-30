An analysis of COVID-19 testing in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area of the United States found that Latinx people were around three times as likely to test positive, compared with any other ethnic or racial group.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers who carried out the study believe that crowded living conditions and the economic necessity to continue working outside the home during the outbreak have contributed to higher rates of infection among Latinx communities.

They also note that Latinx people in the U.S. are less likely than those of other racial or ethnic groups to have health insurance.

“It is clear that the systematic exclusion of this population from healthcare services has contributed to the disparities we see today,” says study author Dr. Kathleen R. Page, an associate professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in Baltimore, MD.

Dr. Page treated many of the patients included in the study.

“This pandemic has taught us that we are all interconnected,” she says. “At the very least, we must engage with communities early and provide [language-appropriate] and culturally appropriate information and services, removing as many barriers to care as possible.”