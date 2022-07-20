Share on Pinterest Scientists have found evidence that some gut bacteria may evolve to become harmful to health. Aaron McCoy/Getty Images Much is still unknown about the different roles “good” and “bad” bacteria play within a person’s gut and overall body.

Researchers from Yale University discovered via a mouse model that certain gut bacteria can evolve over time, becoming more harmful than helpful.

Scientists hope their findings may help explain why some people can live with potentially bad bacteria in their gut for many years without causing illness. Over the past few years, the medical world has started to increase its understanding of the role gut health plays in a person’s overall well-being. However, much is still unknown about the different roles “good” and “bad” bacteria play within the body. A team from Yale University has added another piece to this puzzle through a mouse study showing some gut bacteria can evolve and become more harmful than helpful. As that happens, the bacteria can permeate the intestinal walls to invade other organs in the body, causing inflammation and other health issues. The study was recently published in the journal Nature .

Studying within-host evolution For this study, senior author Dr. Noah Palm, associate professor of immunobiology at Yale University, and his team examined whether gut bacteria that changed while within the body — called “ within-host evolution ” — had a higher IP rate, possibly causing chronic inflammation. Dr. Palm and his team used a mouse model to test a specific gut bacteria called Enterococcus gallinarum (E. gallinarum). This specific bacteria has been linked to diseases such as urinary tract infection, pelvic infection, and endocarditis where the heart’s inner lining becomes inflamed. Through the mouse model, researchers found over time that some E. gallinarum acquired small DNA mutations that allowed it to live inside the lining of the intestinal walls, eventually escaping the gut and landing in the lymph nodes and liver. The scientists found the bacteria stayed virtually hidden outside of the gut for a period of time. When the body noticed their presence, the immune system kicked in, causing an inflammatory response. “We discovered that the evolution of individual bacterial species within our guts over time can lead to increases in the ability of that species to evade immune detection and clearance, cross the intestinal barrier, persist within our internal organs, and drive chronic inflammatory responses,” Dr. Palm detailed. “Thus, the ongoing evolution happening within our microbiomes over the course of each individual’s lifetime can provide a unique source of stochasticity in disease development,” he told Medical News Today. “Because evolution is stochastic, this may explain why some individuals can live with a potentially pathogenic species in their gut for years to decades without becoming ill. It also provides an additional mechanistic explanation for the connection between aging and diverse diseases that are aided and abetted by the microbiome.”

