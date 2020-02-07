Scientists have discovered that strains of tuberculosis (TB) with a supposedly lethal mutation can, in fact, survive — and that the mutation makes the bacteria resistant to an important antibiotic. Share on Pinterest New research identifies a genetic mutation that explains TB’s resistance to a key antibiotic. Scientists from Uppsala University, in Sweden, have discovered that TB can survive a mutation that should, theoretically, kill it. Furthermore, the team has found that this mutation has made the affected strains of TB resistant to the antibiotic rifampicin. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , rifampicin is the most effective first-line drug for treating TB infections. The researchers have described their discovery in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

What is TB? TB is a preventable and treatable bacterial infection. It typically affects a person’s lungs, but signs and symptoms can occur in other parts of the body. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explain, TB is an airborne infection — it spreads when someone who has an active TB infection in their lungs or throat coughs, speaks, or sings. In 2018, 1.5 million people died from TB globally, and in the United States there were 9,025 TB cases. Treating TB typically requires a person to take four antibiotics for 6–9 months. Because TB is developing resistance to many antibiotics, predicting which drugs are likely to be effective is crucial. Scientists and doctors can now anticipate which antibiotics will treat the type of TB behind each infection using DNA sequencing. This involves taking a sample of TB bacteria from a person with an active infection, analyzing the bacteria’s DNA profile, and identifying the strains of bacteria present and which antibiotics they have likely developed resistance to.

A supposedly lethal mutation The antibiotic rifampicin targets the essential TB protein RpoB, without which TB should not be able to survive. The team behind the present study noticed that many clinical TB bacteria had a mutation of the gene that produced the RpoB protein. The researchers presumed that this mutation would stop the protein from being produced, preventing these strains of TB from surviving. However, the affected bacteria were able to continue developing, despite the mutation and despite treatment with antibiotics. To explore the mechanisms behind the bacteria’s survival, the scientists isolated a similar mutant gene in Escherichia coli bacteria, a type that is easier to experiment with and less likely to cause harm than TB. By studying the mutation in the RpoB protein, the scientists were able to understand how the bacteria could continue to develop.