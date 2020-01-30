Last week, the Medical News Today editorial team was overjoyed to join our colleagues in San Francisco, CA, where our parent company Healthline Media held its annual Year Start meeting.

Share on Pinterest Healthline Media’s annual Year Start meeting was centered around you, our readers.

The key focus of the day’s events? You ⁠— our readers.

Teams from New York, Iceland, and the United Kingdom gathered at Healthline HQ for a fantastic day packed with inspirational and informative talks from colleagues and influencers across the company and beyond.

Every month, more than 35 million of you come to MNT for the latest medical news and in-depth health information.

With so much misinformation out there, providing accurate and unbiased health content backed up by science is our top priority, and we want to get even better at meeting this need.

In the coming months, you’ll be seeing intriguing new content spanning a more extensive range of health topics. We’ll be transforming our newsletter offering, and we’ll be revamping our home page to ensure you have easy access to all of our incredible content.

What would you like to see more of on MNT? Please let us know! We’d love to hear from you. You can also reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.

So, what has been happening in the world of medical news? A novel coronavirus ⁠— named 2019-nCoV ⁠— has dominated headlines in recent weeks. The virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, last month.

Earlier this month, MNT reported that global health experts ⁠— including those from the World Health Organization (WHO) ⁠— indicated that the virus might spread to other countries.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that there are now five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States. They added that it is “likely there will be more cases reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks, likely including person-to-person spread.”

The MNT editorial team continues to monitor updates from the CDC and WHO.

Other popular news this month includes our coverage of a supplement that could help to burn fat long after exercise and our article on a study that recommends new blood pressure targets for people over the age of 80.

This January, you were also interested to learn about the causes of anal bumps, and you were keen to understand how to differentiate the symptoms of ingrown hairs and herpes.

Our article on bruising after a blood draw piqued your interest, as did our article explaining the symptoms of throat cancer.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to spend the night in a sleep lab, then read our Research Editor’s account of just that. As well as detailing her mom’s experience in a sleep center, she talks about the link between the microbiome and sleep.

I’ll be back next month with more on what health content you’ve been reading.

Until then, have a joyful, healthful February!

Honor Whiteman, Managing Editor