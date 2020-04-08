Researchers have identified a trio of lifestyle areas that affect life expectancy. Share on Pinterest New research looks at what lifestyle interventions could lengthen the lives of those living with severe mental illness. People with severe mental illness (SMI) tend to live shorter lives than the general population. Research suggests that, on average, women live 12 years less, and men live 13 years less. A new study from researchers at King’s College London (Kings) and other institutions in the United Kingdom finds, however, that resolving a group of three health issues can narrow this gap significantly. The study features in PLOS ONE . Mitigating unhealthful behaviors, underuse of medical services, and social isolation may extend the lives of those with SMI by 4–7 years. These three issues may seem familiar, and, in fact, they are — these are risk factors for anyone’s longevity. The researchers behind the current study note that about 80% of people living with SMI die of heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, cancer, and digestive disorders. It may be that by focusing on the treatment of SMI in these individuals, healthcare professionals unintentionally overlook such long-term health concerns.

The three problem areas The researchers undertook an analysis of available study data in an effort to help guide public health policy. The goal was to ascertain the effect of getting these risk factors under control in the lives of people with SMI. The researchers found that improvement in these areas did translate into a gain in life expectancy. For the purposes of the study, the team divided the issues into three categories: unhealthful behaviors, such as smoking and leading a sedentary lifestyle healthcare factors, which include a failure to take advantage of available therapies, such as medications or access to healthcare resources social determinants, such as isolation resulting from stigma and exclusion from social activities. The researchers tracked the health benefits of improved access to antipsychotic medications and stopping smoking. They also looked at the effects of participating in exercise programs and education programs that aim to reduce social isolation. They noted that smoking-cessation efforts led to an increased life expectancy of 2 years and 5 months for people with schizophrenia and 1 year and 1 month for people with bipolar disorder. Likewise, helping those with bipolar disorder lead a less sedentary lifestyle increased their lifespan by 1 year and 3 months. “Our study shows that by addressing the health behaviors, healthcare engagement, and social issues of people with severe mental illness, we could potentially increase their life expectancy by about 4 to 7 years.” — Lead author Alex Dregan, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Psychiatry at King’s