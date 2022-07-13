Share on Pinterest Different levels of light can affect people’s moods. Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Images A new study utilized functional MRI scans to learn more about how the brain receives and processes light signals.

The researchers exposed their participants to varying levels of light to see if the light would activate certain regions of the brain.

By the end of the study, the researchers identified a pathway they believe is involved in mood disorders. While it is no secret that light can affect mood, scientists have long wanted to understand more about that connection. A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences explores how a pathway in the prefrontal cortex , a part of the brain associated with cognitive and emotional functioning, may play a role in this. Researchers from Brown University in Providence, RI, and from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem used functional MRI scans to determine how light intensity affects the brain. Their research may help shape treatment for certain mood disorders.

Brain regions and light One of the study authors, Dr. David Berson, professor of neuroscience at Brown University, discovered that mice have a neural pathway that makes them sensitive to light intensity in a previous study. Dr. Berson and the members of the research team for the current study wanted to build on this study to see if they would find similar results in humans. The researchers recruited 20 healthy participants for the study and used Teflon goggles to expose the participants to different levels of light intensity. “All four light intensities were tested three times in each 6-minute run, and each session included five runs, providing 15 total blocks at each light intensity,” the authors wrote. The researchers viewed functional MRI scans to check which areas of the brain were activated during the light exposure. According to the study results, 26 brain regions showed what the authors referred to as “luxotonic-related activation,” meaning these brain regions responded to light. Ten of those regions showed “significant sustained activation.” Additionally, five regions that responded to light activation “have clear involvement in cognitive and emotional processes.” The researchers reported that the functional MRI scans showed suppression of the prefrontal cortex in relation to the light intensity. According to the study, “These findings offer a functional link between light exposure and [prefrontal cortex]-mediated cognitive and affective phenomena.” “The study adds to a growing body of work in humans that light is used by the brain as a multi-purpose signal.”

