A new study has identified a possible link between negative repetitive thinking and the key signs of dementia. Share on Pinterest New research finds a link between repeated patterns of NRT and signs of dementia. New research has suggested a link between the key signs of dementia, the buildup of proteins in the brain and cognitive decline, and repetitive negative thinking (RNT). The research, published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, lays the groundwork for future research to explore how the link may function, and if psychological therapies that treat RNT can inhibit Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Dementia According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , dementia is a term that represents a variety of diseases characterized by cognitive decline. Characteristics include difficulty remembering, thinking, or making decisions that adversely affect a person’s everyday life. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. In 2014, there were as many as 5 million people in the United States with Alzheimer’s. It typically affects people over the age of 60, but in rare cases can affect young people as well. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease, meaning that it gets worse over time. A person may initially have trouble remembering things or difficulty concentrating. As the severity increases, Alzheimer’s can result in a person being unable to remember who family or friends are, carry on a conversation, or respond to the world around them. It is not yet clear precisely what causes Alzheimer’s disease, and as the CDC points out, there are likely to be several factors at play. There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s. Treatments typically focus on medical management to temporarily reduce symptoms and behavioral changes that may slow down the disease’s progression.

Repetitive negative thoughts Previous research has suggested that psychological factors, such as depression and anxiety, may also have a relationship with Alzheimer’s disease. This has led researchers to develop the concept of cognitive debt as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, which they suggest is acquired by RNT. Central to RNT are processes of rumination — repeatedly thinking about the past — and worry, being concerned about the future. The authors of the present study wanted to explore in more detail the relationship between RNT and the key signs of Alzheimer’s disease, which are the buildup of proteins in a person’s brain and cognitive decline.

Observational study To conduct the study, the authors looked at two cohorts of participants. The first cohort drew participants from the Pre‐symptomatic Evaluation of Experimental or Novel Treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease (PREVENT-AD) research project. The second cohort drew on participants from the Multi‐Modal Neuroimaging in Alzheimer’s Disease (IMAP+) study. The two studies involved 360 participants. In these studies, researchers measured the participants’ RNT, depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline levels for up to 4 years. In addition, they measured the levels of tau and amyloid proteins in the brains of 113 of the participants. Scientists believe that the buildup of these structures is key to the development of Alzheimer’s.