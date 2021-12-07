Share on Pinterest A new study investigates the role of lipid transporter ratios in cardiovascular outcomes. VICTOR TORRES/Stocksy

Researchers recently investigated whether ratios of two lipid transporters in the blood can predict cardiovascular events.

The lipid transporters of interest are called apolipoprotein B (apoB) and apolipoprotein A-1 (apoB1)

The study found that those with the highest levels of apoB and lowest levels of apoA-1 are almost three times more likely to have a heart attack than those with lower ratios of apoB to apoA-1.

The researchers say that future guidelines highlighting cardiovascular risk factors should consider apoB/apoA-1 ratios.

Dyslipidemia refers to abnormal levels of cholesterol and other lipids in the blood. It is a major risk factor for cardiovascular conditions.

High levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) have links to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. International guidelines commonly include LDL-C levels as a risk marker for cardiovascular illnesses.

Other risk markers that can assess cardiovascular risk include high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), which protects against cardiovascular disease risk; and apoB, which transports LDL-C and other lipids linked to cardiovascular disease to tissues in the body. ApoA-1 transports HDL-C.

Research has shown that the ratios of both apoB and apoA-1 have links to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke .

While many studies indicate that the apoB/apoA-1 ratios can indicate cardiovascular risk, current international guidelines do not include the measurement.

In a recent study, researchers led by the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, investigated the link between apoB/apoA-1 ratios and incidence of nonfatal heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular mortality (MACEs).

The results appear in PLOS Medicine.

“The results show that the higher the apoB/apoA-1 value, the greater the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, and need for coronary surgery,” says Prof. Göran Walldius, senior author and professor emeritus at the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Unit of Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet.

“The study also showed that the risk was amplified in the presence of low protective levels of apoA-1.”

Prof. Walldius and Niklas Hammar, professor emeritus at the Institute of Environmental Medicine at the Karolinska Universitet, also an author of the study, sent comments to Medical News Today.

“The apoB/apoA-1 ratio can detect those individuals who have seemingly normal or even low LDL that may not be detected by only LDL, non-HDL, or even apoB alone,” they explained.

“This may be the case in individuals with [elevated levels of tryglycerides], metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and obesity who are at risk for cardiovascular complications.”

Dr. Rigved Tadwalkar explained to MNT that “the medical community has long relied upon the use of traditional markers, such as LDL-C and HDL-C to determine the risk for incident cardiovascular disease.”

Dr. Tadwalkar is a board-certified cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, who was not involved in the study. He continued:

“[…]This study furthers the argument that there is significant additional value in checking multiple apolipoprotein subtypes when performing a lipid analysis. While many of us have already begun checking apoB levels as part of our standard evaluation in dyslipidemia, this study shows us that checking apoA-1 levels and determining the ratio supplies significant prognostic information in the form of event rates for real endpoints.”

“ApoB and apoB/apoA are not new markers,“ said Dr. Laurence Sperling, FACC, FAHA, FACP, Katz Professor in preventive cardiology and founder of the Emory Center for Heart Disease Prevention at Emory University, GA.

Dr. Sperling, who was not involved in the study, told MNT, “These findings are not surprising or novel. The long-term follow-up of this cohort is of value as cardiovascular risk factors exert risk over time — we need to think in terms of ‘cholesterol years’ much like we think about exposure over time in a smoker — i.e., pack-years.”