Researchers worldwide are continually updating the scientific knowledge around SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In the most recent update, scientists in Australia report that atypical immune activity persists in people with long COVID 8 months after infection with SARS-CoV-2.

Their research shows that long COVID features increased levels of specific immune biomarkers in the body.

Their findings provide a crucial foundation to enhance our understanding of long COVID, an emerging chronic condition.

Scientists have spent the last few years trying to understand the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 , which is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

As new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerge, scientists continue to study their effects to find ways of keeping the global population safe.

In line with ongoing scientific efforts, a new study has reported that individuals with long COVID experience dysfunctional immune activity 8 months after the initial COVID-19 illness.

Long COVID, also known as post-acute COVID-19 , is a term to describe the effects of COVID-19 that linger for weeks or months beyond the initial illness. The symptoms often involve respiratory and physical distress and, more recently, cardiovascular distress.

The study, led by scientists at The Kirby Institute, University of New South Wales, Australia, appears in the journal Nature Immunology .

“Our observations provide an important foundation for understanding the pathophysiology of this syndrome and [may suggest] potential therapeutic avenues for intervention,” the study authors write.

“Our study indicates an ongoing, sustained inflammatory response following even mild-to-moderate acute COVID-19, which is not found following prevalent common cold coronavirus infection,” Dr. Chansavath Phetsouphanh, a senior research associate and co-lead author of the study, told Medical News Today.

However, he added that “more research from bigger cohorts is required to validate [their] findings.”