Cognitive and neurological symptoms are common in people with long COVID, and the symptoms can be debilitating for those affected.

While growing evidence suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes damage to the central nervous system, the underlying mechanisms are not well understood.

Now, a new study in primates has shown that SARS-CoV-2 infection causes brain inflammation and even cell death, among other forms of brain injury.

Brain fog is a term that has been coined to describe some of the cognitive effects some people can experience during and following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Long COVID can affect 3/10 people who have COVID-19. Over three-quarters of people with the condition report cognitive or neurological symptoms for months after infection, and many find them debilitating, according to recent studies. Some researchers are coining the condition “ neuro-COVID ” to describe this presentation of the disease.

However, despite some recognition of the prevalence of these conditions, treating patients with these symptoms has proved challenging due to little understanding of their cause.

Now, a study published in Nature Communications on the effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the brains of primates has revealed parallels with studies carried out on human autopsies.

Autopsy studies have been performed on human brains of people who had died from COVID-19 but the inability to distinguish between the damage caused specifically by the virus and other factors is a limitation of this research.

Lead author Dr. Tracey Fischer from the Tulane University National Primate Research Centre told Medical News Today in an interview that using an animal model had allowed researchers to measure the damage they observed was solely due to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

She said: “We have additional insight into the pathology of the disease in the brain that may be [affecting] individuals with neurological issues, during infection, as well as those who go on to experience or continue to experience these neurological issues.”