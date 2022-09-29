Share on Pinterest Anthony Harvie/Getty Images Different factors, including gender, ethnicity, genetics, and lifestyle, can impact how long a person will live.

In a large mouse study, researchers from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have identified specific gender- and age-dependent genes linked to longevity.

Although no one can predict how long they will live, factors like genetics , lifestyle , gender , and ethnicity can impact a person's longevity. Now researchers from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland have discovered specific gender- and age-dependent genes linked to longevity through a large-scale mouse model. This study appears in the journal Science.

How genetics affect lifespan This study used a large-scale model featuring more than 3,000 genetically-diverse mice. The research team identified specific genetic loci — the physical location of a specific gene on a chromosome — correlated to longevity. Additionally, researchers found some of these specific genes were different depending on if the mouse was male or female. Additionally, some genes did not affect lifespan until a mouse reached a certain age. This was specifically observed in male mice. According to Dr. Maroun Bou Sleiman, Ph.D., a scientist at the Laboratory of Integrative Systems Physiology at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and the lead author of this study, he was not surprised to find distinct genetic loci determined that male and female longevity. “First, this has been shown in other species, notably Drosophila melanogaster,” he told Medical News Today. “Second, male and female mortalities are different — females live longer than males, (and) males have a wave of early deaths due to stresses associated with (a) dominance hierarchy.” “Third, the life history of males and females is different as well as their immunity, endocrinology, and metabolism,” Dr. Bou Sleiman continued. “Finally, many of the interventions that extend lifespan in mice do that in a sex-specific manner. There is, therefore, a necessity to systematically assess traits such as longevity in each sex separately.”

Body weight and early-life nutrition Also through the study, Dr. Bou Sleiman and his team discovered some overlap between the longevity genetic loci and specific genes related to body weight and growth. And researchers also found that early-life nutrition quality played an important role in how long a mouse lived. “Longevity is one of the most complex phenotypes , as it is the final outcome of very many interdependent processes or components, some of which may have a larger impact (on) one of the sexes. It is, therefore, no surprise that genetic effects on different processes would lead to different longevity outcomes.” – Dr. Bou Sleiman Considering body weight and nutrition are modifiable factors, might this urge discussion between medical professionals and patients on improving a person’s longevity? Dr. Bou Sleiman said no — the real focus should shift from lifespan to health span, or how long a person lives free from disease. “It is plausible that lifespan and healthspan share some common genetic components, and therefore knowledge about one would inform about the other,” he explained. “The scientific community will have to work hard on understanding the [relationship] between early nutrition, growth, health, and longevity before reaching new guidelines and recommendations for ‘optimal’ growth,” Dr. Bou Sleiman added. “Maybe one day, we may have personalized recommendations that would be informed by genetics.”