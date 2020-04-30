New research suggests that loss of smell as a symptom of COVID-19 may indicate a mild case of the disease. Share on Pinterest There may be an association between the loss of smell, or anosmia, and mild cases of COVID-19. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study has found that loss of smell, which is a reported symptom of COVID-19, may indicate that a person will experience a milder case of the disease. The research, which features in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology, may be valuable in allowing clinicians to identify which COVID-19 patients require hospitalization and which may be able to self-treat the disease at home.

Overwhelmed hospitals The sudden emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its rapid spread across the world have threatened to overwhelm the resources of hospitals. If a person develops a severe case of COVID-19, they will likely require admission to a hospital. If their condition continues to deteriorate, they may need to move to a critical care unit with access to a ventilator. Although governments are attempting to provide the resources that hospitals need to cope with the significant increase in inpatients, many countries are nevertheless struggling to keep up with the number of people requiring hospital admission. This issue is particularly pertinent before a country has successfully “flattened the curve” by spreading new cases over a longer period. Furthermore, following the widespread adoption of austerity measures in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008–2009, many hospitals and public healthcare systems are having to respond to the pandemic with already depleted resources. It is possible that this may have affected the quality of care that they are able to provide and increased mortality rates. As a consequence, a key response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has been to try to reduce the strain on hospital resources.

Loss of smell One of the recognized symptoms of COVID-19 is the partial or total loss of the ability to smell. In a correspondence piece in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Dr. Michael Xydakis of the Department of Defense, United States Air Force Medical Services Corp, and his colleagues highlight that it is not yet clear why or how COVID-19 causes someone to lose their smell. However, their initial observations suggest that loss of smell “manifests either early in the disease process or in patients with mild or no constitutional symptoms.” The authors of the new research wanted to explore further how the loss of smell as a COVID-19 symptom relates to the severity of the disease. If it is possible to confirm that people who experience loss of smell as an early symptom are less likely to develop a severe infection, hospitals may be able to ease the pressure on their resources by sending these individuals home to self-care.