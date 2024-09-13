However, none of the low-carbohydrate meal plans could meet all of the calorie and nutrient needs of each studied gender and age group.

The results suggest that these diets might provide sufficient amounts of certain nutrients, especially for middle-aged women, who may be the most likely to follow a low-carbohydrate diet in the United States.

Now, adding to the discussion, a new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition assessed the calorie and nutrient content of three well-planned 7-day low-carb diet plans.

Still, some experts advocate for including well-designed low-carbohydrate diets in the next Dietary Guidelines for Americans, especially for individuals with certain cardiometabolic conditions, while others continue to raise concerns about potential nutritional deficiencies and impaired overall diet quality .

The 2020−2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee reported insufficient evidence on the health impacts of varying macronutrient (carbohydrate, protein, and fat) levels outside accepted intake ranges and chose not to include low-carbohydrate diets as a recommended eating pattern.

Low-carbohydrate diets are increasingly popular despite ongoing debates about the diet’s nutritional value and long-term health effects.

“The goal of this study was to determine whether different levels of carbohydrate restriction could provide adequate nutrition, as this is a common question regarding lower carbohydrate diets. The study uses food pattern modelling, which is an easily repeatable process for the research community, it went through peer-review to ensure scientific integrity of the work, and we followed the COI disclosure practices required by the journal. The study also transparently demonstrates both the nutrients of adequacy and of concern when following these types of dietary patterns, which can help advance the scientific dialogue around low-carbohydrate diets.”

In response, Jonathan Clinthorne, PhD, study author and the Senior Director of Nutrition at Simply Good Foods, told MNT that: “The funder designed and analyzed the dietary pattern modeling using publicly available datasets and helped write the manuscript, alongside a third-party expert. The study underwent peer-review to ensure scientific integrity of the work.”

Medical News Today contacted Simply Good Foods for comment regarding the study’s funding and reported conflicts of interest.

Additionally, two of the three study authors are declared employees, and one is a Simply Good Foods USA, Inc. shareholder.

The study received funding from Simply Good Foods USA, Inc , which owns Atkins and Quest Nutrition, brands selling low-carbohydrate food products.

They conducted nutrient analysis using the USDA’s Food Data Central , which offers comprehensive food and nutrient profiles.

The researchers assessed how well these plans met the recommended dietary allowances for men and women ages 31–50 and 51–70.

The food items were intentionally chosen to address nutrients of public health concern identified in the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans and to fit within guidance generally found in clinical studies of low carbohydrate diets and from professional societies.

“ Net carbohydrates ” refer to those digestible by humans, calculated by subtracting fiber and sugar alcohols from the total carbohydrates on a food label.

The researchers developed three specific diet plans, each providing 20, 40, or 100 g of net carbohydrates and varied amounts of other nutrients and calories daily.

Very low-carbohydrate diets are even more restrictive, with only 20–50 g of carbohydrates per day, representing less than 10% of daily calories.

Typically, low-carb diets involve consuming less than 130 grams (g) of carbohydrates daily, accounting for less than 26% of a person’s daily calorie intake.

For women, the three 7-day low-carbohydrate meal plans generally met or exceeded daily calorie needs, but only the 100-gram carbohydrate plan fully covered calorie requirements for middle-aged women while surpassing them for older women.

On the other hand, for men across both age groups, all of the meal plans failed to meet recommended daily calorie intakes.

The meal plans, which replace carbohydrates with fats, naturally contained higher fat and lower carbohydrate levels than generally recommended. Protein intake in these meal plans was above the recommended daily allowance for both genders but fell within the acceptable macronutrient range.

Both men and women of each age group on these plans would receive more than enough of several vitamins, including A, C, D, E, K, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, B6, folate, and B12, without exceeding safe upper limits.

The plans also provided ample calcium for adults aged 31–50 but failed to meet the calcium needs of older adults.

Iron intake in these meal plans was adequate for males and older females, but middle-aged women — who require more iron — would not get adequate iron, except on the 100-gram carbohydrate plan.

In line with current concerns about low-carbohydrate diets , the low-carbohydrate meal plans exceeded recommended sodium and saturated fat levels, while potassium levels were low. However, they maintained a favorable sodium-to-potassium ratio below one, which may benefit heart health.

Saturated fat made up a significant portion of the total calories in each plan, with 21% in the 20-gram diet, 19% in the 40-gram diet, and 13% in the 100-gram diet. However, these plans had a better omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acid ratio than the average American diet, potentially providing protective health effects.

Fiber intake, often a concern with low-carbohydrate diets, showed varied results. Middle-aged males would not meet minimum fiber recommendations on these meal plans, while females would exceed them on the 40- and 100-gram carbohydrate diets. Older females and males on the higher carbohydrate plans would also meet fiber requirements.