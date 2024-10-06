“This study found an association in women between levels of an antibody against phosphorylcholine (a component of cell membranes and lipoproteins that may mediate chronic blood vessel inflammation and resulting atherosclerosis), and future cardiovascular disease. This finding is quite novel and could represent a marker that could be used to help assess someone’s risk of developing heart disease.”

— Cheng-Han Chen, MD, board certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA