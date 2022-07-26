Share on Pinterest Depression and serotonin levels may not be as closely interlinked as we had thought. Image credit: Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua via Getty Images. Depression is a highly prevalent mental illness. Treatment options for depression are individualized and may include the use of medications and therapy.

Researchers have theorized that low serotonin levels cause depression.

Data from a recent systematic umbrella review found little evidence linking serotonin levels with depression. Clinical depression is one of the most common mental illnesses, impacting millions of people worldwide. While several factors contribute to depression, one common idea is that it is related to chemical imbalances in the brain, particularly low levels of the chemical serotonin. However, there may be less data supporting this theory than researchers had initially thought. A recent systematic umbrella review published in Molecular Psychiatry found that there is little evidence to support the notion that depression is associated with low serotonin levels.

Depression’s association with low serotonin The review examined data from systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and large database studies. Researchers did not include animal studies or studies that focused on depression sub-types such as postpartum depression or depression in people with specific physical conditions, such as Parkinson’s. Their research included 17 studies in their analysis. In one-meta analysis, there was weak evidence that low levels of tryptophan might affect people with family histories of depression. Tryptophan lowers the amount of serotonin available. However, most of the data suggested that depression is not associated with low serotonin levels or that low serotonin levels cause depression. Researchers also found some evidence supporting the idea that long-term antidepressant use might actually lower serotonin levels in the body. They note that further research is needed to look into the long-term effects of antidepressants on the body. They also note that the quality of the reviews included in their own analysis was variable. Review author Prof. Joanna Moncrieff, from University College London, summarized the results this way: “The main message of the paper is that scientific evidence accumulated over several decades does not support the theory that depression is caused by a deficiency of serotonin. Since serotonin is the main brain chemical thought to be involved in depression and the one that has been most thoroughly researched in modern times, this means the idea that depression is due to a chemical imbalance is not scientifically established.”