The study, published in the journal Preventive Medicine , illuminates the consequences of state preemption laws used to remove authority from local governments.

New “compelling evidence” shows that keeping United States local authorities from increasing minimum wages has contributed to increases in infant mortality.

Researchers have found more evidence that infant mortality increases with a lower minimum wage.

The U.S. has a higher rate of infant mortality than similar countries. While this rate has fallen significantly in the past century, the country has not kept pace with its peers.

Moreover, recent statistics about infant mortality in the U.S. reveal deep racial and ethnic inequities.

A recent investigation revealed striking differences in rates of mortality among infants of different races and ethnicities born in the U.S. In some cases, there was a five-fold increase.

The team found 2.3 deaths per 1,000 live births among Chinese infants, 8.5 deaths per 1,000 live births among American Indian or Alaska Native infants, and 11.2 deaths per 1,000 live births among Black infants.

Past research has concluded that increasing the minimum wage reduces infant mortality and also the rates of some adverse birth outcomes that can contribute to infant mortality.

As the team behind the present study observes, “Higher minimum wages are protective partly through lowering financial stress, maternal smoking, and teenage pregnancy and by increasing access to pre- and postnatal care.”

However, state preemption laws have been increasingly used to stop local authorities from raising minimum wages.

The use of state preemption laws has attracted more scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic: State governments have used them to oppose local mandates on social distancing and mask wearing, often by executive order.

The first use of these laws to oppose increasing the minimum age was in Louisiana in 1995. This also occurred in Colorado in 1999 and in a further 23 states between 2000 and 2018.

While state preemption laws may not necessarily damage public health, researchers have shown that these laws have had this effect.

As various teams have highlighted, state preemption laws too often become instruments of the tobacco, firearm, and alcohol industries, whose interests often conflict with public health concerns.