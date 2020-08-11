The largest study on lucid dreaming to date has identified the best techniques to help people take control of their nightly dreams. This practice could help people in their daily lives, the study author explains.

Lucid dreaming is a fascinating phenomenon in which a person is aware that they are asleep and dreaming.

Those who are more adept at lucid dreaming are able to control the action and content of their dreams to varying degrees.

But can people learn to lucid dream and perfect their technique? According to a new study that Frontiers in Psychology recently published, the answer is “yes.”

The study author, Denholm Aspy, Ph.D. — currently a visiting fellow in the School of Psychology at the University of Adelaide in Australia — tested the effectiveness of five different techniques in achieving lucid dreaming.

Aspy has been fascinated by lucid dreaming for many years, and in a comment for Medical News Today, he explained how this fascination came about.

“I’ve always been fascinated by lucid dreaming. However, it wasn’t until the start of my Ph.D. in psychology that I started doing scientific research in this area,” he told us.

“I actually had a spontaneous lucid dream the night before my Ph.D. started, and when I woke up, I was so inspired that I decided to immediately change my research topic from nonverbal communication over to lucid dreaming,” Aspy said.

To better understand the phenomenon, the researcher set in motion the largest known study on lucid dreaming to date: the International Lucid Dream Induction Study (ILDIS).