Why do only some people with obesity develop diabetes? In a mouse study, the researchers found that, in some people, adipose tissue disrupts the function of white blood cells called macrophages, preventing them from cleaning up fragments of collagen. This may lead to inflammation, increasing the likelihood of type 2 diabetes. The study is published in PNAS. Sebnem Unluisler, genetic engineer at the London Regenerative Institute, not involved in this research, commented to Medical News Today: “This study adds to a growing body of evidence highlighting the complex interplay between obesity, adipose tissue dysfunction, and metabolic disease. Understanding the mechanisms underlying these relationships is crucial for developing more effective strategies for preventing and treating conditions like type 2 diabetes.”

High-fat diet leads to collagen breakdown Previous research found that excess adipose, or fatty, tissue can lead to activation of immune cells that cause inflammation and lead to insulin resistance. For this study, the researchers placed 7-week-old mice on a high-fat diet for 1 week, which resulted in a significant gain in adipose tissue compared with control mice fed a regular diet. In the mice on the high-fat diet, more collagen type 1 was broken down into fragments, and macrophage numbers in the adipose tissue increased. These macrophages cleared the collagen fragments. However, in high-fat diet-induced obese insulin-resistant male mice, the macrophages were unable to clear the fragments, and instead caused an inflammatory reaction. The researchers conclude that collagen fragments are not inert metabolites and solely markers of tissue remodeling, but change the microenvironment within the adipose tissue.

Dysfunctional adipose tissue leads to insulin resistance Prof. Ingrid Wernstedt Asterholm, corresponding author and research leader in the Department of Physiology/Metabolic Physiology, Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology, The Sahlgrenska Academy at University of Gothenburg, Sweden, told MNT: “We are not 100% sure why the macrophages fail to take up fragmented collagen, but our data suggest that too high levels of nutrients drive this. And when these macrophages fail there will be accumulation of fragments in adipose tissue, and we show that such fragments trigger inflammation which may aggravate adipose tissue dysfunction.” “Dysfunctional adipose tissue cannot effectively store excess nutrients which then leads to deleterious fat deposition in, for example, the liver […] this will then lead to systemic insulin resistance that eventually can cause metabolic disorders such as type-2 diabetes,” she continued. The researchers saw similar effects in vitro when they treated human macrophages with palmitate, high glucose and high insulin to mimic conditions that lead to obesity. Prof. Wernstedt Asterholm told us: “We show that human macrophages have similar function and regulation. Our current research focuses on translating our mouse findings to the human setting and it looks promising so far. I would also like to see whether and how this macrophage-collagen-axis plays a role in other tissues such as in the heart.”