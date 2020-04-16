A group of endocrinologists has recently published a series of recommendations for people with diabetes, and other hormone disorders, during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say that doctors should pay special attention to this group.

The new article is the result of a collaboration between three experts in endocrine disorders, including diabetes. It begins by stating:

“In our professional lives, we have not witnessed a healthcare crisis of this magnitude and severity.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything that most people have ever seen. It presents unique challenges to doctors working to treat high risk groups, such as those with existing respiratory conditions and those whose immune systems are compromised.

This article, which appears in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, addresses COVID-19’s risks for patients with adrenal insufficiency. It also includes some general advice for people with diabetes.

The adrenal glands sit above the kidneys and produce hormones that, alongside the pituitary gland and hypothalamus, regulate blood pressure, the immune response, and the body’s response to stress.

Healthcare professionals consider people with diabetes at higher risk of severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . The same goes for people with autoimmune conditions that lead to adrenal insufficiency.

More than 10% of the United States population (around 34.2 million people) have diabetes, making it a significant group of at risk individuals.

Though rarer, the consequences for people with primary (otherwise known as Addison’s disease), secondary, and tertiary adrenal insufficiency could be even more serious.

Primary adrenal insufficiency affects around 100–140 people per million. Secondary or tertiary insufficiency affect around 150–280 people per million.

However, the authors of the new article advise that the same caution should extend to the 5% of the population who take long-term steroids for inflammatory conditions — half of whom would have some degree of insufficient adrenal response in a crisis.