According to recent statistical reports, as many as 89.7 million dogs provided companionship to their human friends in the United States in 2017, the latest year for which data are available. Dogs are some of the most popular pets around the world, and no wonder. Anecdotally, they are loyal, loving friends and a constant source of boundless affection and good fun. Yet, much like humans, our canine pals can also face troubles such as stress and anxiety. In fact, according to a new study from the University of Helsinki in Finland, dogs are particularly prone to a wide range of anxiety-like traits.

More than 70% of dogs display anxiety In the recent study, first author Milla Salonen and her colleagues analyzed the behaviors that 13,715 pet dogs from Finland — belonging to 264 different breeds — exhibited. Their findings appear in Scientific Reports . The researchers asked the dogs’ owners to fill in questionnaires surveying behaviors that related to seven anxiety-related traits. These were noise sensitivity, general fear, fear of surfaces, impulsivity or lack of attention, compulsive behaviors, aggression, and behaviors relating to separation anxiety. By looking at the survey data, the investigators found that 72.5% of the dogs expressed anxiety-like behaviors, according to their owners. Of the total number of dogs, 32% had noise sensitivity, meaning that they were frightened of at least one noise. Among noise-sensitive dogs, the most common fear was that of sounds associated with fireworks — this fear had a “prevalence of 26%,” the researchers write. General fearfulness affected 29% of the dogs in the study. “Specifically, 17% of dogs showed fear of other dogs, 15% fear of strangers, and 11% fear of novel situations,” the authors write. The least common anxious behaviors, according to the surveys, were separation-related behaviors, which affected 5% of dogs, and aggression, which owners reported in 14% of dogs. Some anxiety-like behaviors, the researchers also found, seem to become more pronounced as dogs age. These include noise sensitivity — especially being frightened of thunder — as well as fear of heights and anxiety around walking on certain types of surfaces, such as metal grids. However, judging by their owners’ reports, younger dogs were more likely to have problematic behaviors relating to separation anxiety, such as urinating on the floor or damaging furniture. Younger dogs also appeared to be more likely than older canines to be impulsive. There were also differences between the two biological sexes, with males being more likely to show aggression and signs of impulsivity and females having a higher tendency to display fear.