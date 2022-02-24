Share on Pinterest Design by Andrew Nguyen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , over 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke every year, and around 610,000 are first strokes. In 2019, stroke was the second leading cause of mortality globally, accounting for 11% of deaths. There are three main types of stroke. The first and most common, accounting for 87% of cases, is an ischemic stroke. It occurs when blood flow through the artery that supplies oxygen to the brain becomes blocked. The second is a hemorrhagic stroke, caused by a rupture in an artery in the brain, which in turn damages surrounding tissues. The third type of stroke is a transient ischemic attack (TIA) , which is sometimes called a “ministroke.” It happens when blood flow is temporarily blocked to the brain, usually for no more than 5 minutes. While stroke is very common, it is often misunderstood. To help us dispel myths on the topic and improve our understanding, we got in touch with Dr. Rafael Alexander Ortiz, chief of Neuro-Endovascular Surgery and Interventional Neuro-Radiology at Lenox Hill Hospital.

1. Stroke is a problem of the heart Although stroke risk is linked to cardiovascular risk factors , strokes happen in the brain, not the heart. “Some people think that stroke is a problem of the heart,” Dr. Ortiz told MNT. “That is incorrect. A stroke is a problem of the brain, caused by the blockage or rupture of arteries or veins in the brain, and not the heart.” Some people confuse stroke with a heart attack , which is caused by a blockage in blood flow to the heart, and not the brain.

4. Stroke symptoms are hard to recognize The most common symptoms for stroke form the acronym “ F.A.S.T. “: F: face dropping, when one side of the face becomes numb and produces an uneven “smile”

A: arm weakness, when one arm becomes weak or numb and, when raised, drifts slowly downward

S: speech difficulty, or slurred speech

T: time to call 911 Other symptoms of stroke include: numbness or weakness in the face, arm, leg, or one side of the body

confusion and trouble speaking or understanding speech

difficulty seeing in one or both eyes

difficulty walking, including dizziness, loss of balance and coordination

severe headaches without a known cause

5. Stroke cannot be treated “There is an incorrect belief that strokes are irreversible and can’t be treated,” explained Dr. Ortiz. “Emergency treatment of a stroke with injection of a clot busting drug, minimally invasive mechanical thrombectomy for clot removal, or surgery can reverse the symptoms of a stroke in many patients, especially if they arrive to the hospital early enough for the therapy (within minutes or hours since the onset of the symptoms),” he noted. “The longer the symptoms last, the lower the likelihood of a good outcome. Therefore, it is critical that at the onset of stroke symptoms — ie. trouble speaking, double vision, paralysis or numbness, etc — an ambulance should be called (911) for transport to the nearest hospital,” he continued. Research also shows that those who arrive within 3 hours of first experiencing symptoms typically have less disability 3 months afterward than those who arrived later.

6. Stroke occurs only in the elderly Age is a significant risk factor for stroke. Stroke risk doubles every 10 years after age 55. However, strokes can occur at any age. One study examining healthcare data found that 34% of stroke hospitalizations in 2009 were under age 65. A review in 2013 points out that “approximately 15% of all ischemic strokes occur in young adults and adolescents.” The researchers noted that stroke risk factors including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, lipid disorders, and tobacco use were among the most common co-existing conditions among this age group.

7. All strokes have symptoms Not all strokes have symptoms, and some research suggests that symptom-free strokes are far more common than those with symptoms. One study found that out of the over 11 million strokes in 1998, 770,000 presented symptoms, whereas close to 11 million were silent. Evidence of these so-called silent strokes appears on MRI scans as white spots from scarred tissue following a blockage or ruptured blood vessel. Often, silent strokes are identified when patients receive MRI scans for symptoms including headaches, cognitive issues, and dizziness. Although they occur without symptoms, they should be treated similarly to strokes with symptoms. Silent strokes put people at risk of future symptomatic strokes , cognitive decline, and dementia.

8. A ministroke is not so risky “The term ministroke has been used incorrectly as some think that it is related to small strokes that carry low risk,” said Dr. Ortiz. “That statement is incorrect, as a ministroke is a transient ischemic attack (TIA).” “It is not a small stroke, but a premonition that a large stroke can occur. Any symptom of acute stroke, transient or persistent, needs emergency workup and management to prevent a devastating large stroke,” he added.

9. Stroke always causes paralysis Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability, but not everyone who has a stroke will experience paralysis or weakness. Research shows that stroke leads to reduced mobility in over half of stroke survivors aged 65 and over. However, the long-term impacts of stroke vary on many factors, such as the amount of brain tissue affected and the area affected. Damage to the left brain, for example, will affect the right side of the body and vice versa. If the stroke occurs in the left side of the brain, effects may include: paralysis on the right side of the body

speech and language problems

slow and cautious behavior

memory loss. If it affects the right side of the brain, paralysis may also occur, this time on the left side of the body. Other effects may include: vision problems

quick and inquisitive behavior

memory loss.