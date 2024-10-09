Their findings appear in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition .

The researchers observed evidence that Mediterranean diet adherence was associated with a markedly reduced risk of heart failure. This effect was especially evident in women.

A group of European scientists believe that interventions aimed at heart failure prevention may help lower heart failure incidence while improving survival and hospitalization rates. They reviewed 682 publications that linked the Mediterranean diet with lower heart failure risk.

A 2023 Journal of Cardiac Failure article reported that heart failure cases are increasing more among women compared to men.

This condition’s incidence appears to be on the rise due to aging, genetic predisposition, and lifestyle factors. Further risk factors include ischemic heart disease , obesity, hypertension (high blood pressure) , diabetes , and smoking.

Some researchers estimate that, globally, 64 million people have heart failure. In the United States, around 6.7 million adults over the age of 20 years live with heart failure, and experts expect that an estimated 8.7 million people in the U.S. will have it by 2030.

To date, a heart transplant is the only known cure for heart failure. People may be able to manage this condition with medications, medical procedures, or lifestyle adjustments.

Heart failure , also known as systolic congestive heart failure, occurs when the heart muscle becomes weak and cannot circulate blood as it should. Heart failure does not mean that the heart stops beating, but it is a serious, long-term condition that requires medical attention.

However, the association was not “statistically significant” in men.

Upon analyzing the association between adherence to the Mediterranean diet and heart failure incidence in men and women, the scientists said that “a positive association was observed in women.”

Furthermore, the authors reported that an increase in one point in the Mediterranean diet score correlated with a “significantly lower risk of heart failure.”

After an average of 11 years of follow-up, 6,978 people developed heart failure. This amounted to 3% of the initial population in all the six studies analyzed.

The team transformed the varied scales of diet adherence used in the six studies into Mediterranean diet scores ranging from 0 to 9. They calculated the association between an increase in one point and heart failure risk.

After eliminating publications due to duplication and other exclusion criteria, the team focused on six prospective studies that included 216,385 subjects living in Europe. Women made up 54.7% of the studied population.

The researchers originally searched through 682 prospective or retrospective cohort studies. They assessed data on adults aged 18 years and over without a history of heart failure at the baseline.

Mediterranean diet refers to the traditional dietary eating patterns of people living along the Mediterranean coast. In its earliest days, the regimen was mostly vegetarian. Over 20 countries surround the Mediterranean Sea, so the exact foods used can differ in various places.

Wherever people follow the Mediterranean diet, they tend to incorporate high amounts of fresh foods, especially vegetables and fruits, as well as fish.

Medical News Today discussed the findings of the review with Ernst von Schwarz, MD, PhD, FESC, FACC, FSCAI, who is a clinical and academic professor of medicine at UCLA and UC Riverside.

Von Schwarz, who was not involved in this review, told us that “it’s [been] well known [for] many years that the heart-healthiest diet is the Mediterranean-type diet, especially because of the healthier fat intake.”

The “healthier fats” in question are monounsaturated fats, such as those found in olive oil, and polyunsaturated fats derived from fish and nuts.

The review authors also offered potential explanations for the Mediterranean diet’s protective effect against heart failure.

Firstly, they wrote, “the Mediterranean diet exhibits anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that could lower inflammation, oxidative stress, and endothelial dysfunction, which are the underlying complications leading to atherosclerosis, [cardiovascular diseases], and [heart failure].”

The diet may help lower lipids (fats) and protect against oxidative stress. It might also ”reduce levels of heart failure biomarkers.”

Michelle Routhenstein, MS, RD, CDCES, CDN, a preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished, who was not involved in the review explained that: