A study finds that the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet may include a reduced chance of developing dementia and memory loss.

Specifically, the diet appears to lower the level of amyloid and tau proteins that are linked with dementia.

People following the Mediterranean diet scored better on memory tests than those who were not following the diet.

Previous research has determined that a Mediterranean diet can benefit heart health and aid in weight loss. Now, a new study finds that it may also help reduce the risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

The study has shown that a Mediterranean diet can help prevent the buildup of two proteins and brain-volume shrinkage that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The first of these proteins, amyloid protein, forms plaques in the brain, whereas the second, tau protein, forms tangles. Both are present in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s, though they are not uncommon in the brains of healthy older people, too.

“These results add to the body of evidence that shows what you eat may influence your memory skills later on,” says study author Tommaso Ballarini, Ph.D., of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Bonn, Germany. He adds:

“Our study suggests that eating a diet that’s high in unsaturated fats, fish, fruits, and vegetables and low in dairy and red meat may actually protect your brain from the protein buildup that can lead to memory loss and dementia.”

The scientists published the study online in the May 5, 2021, issue of Neurology, a journal of the American Academy of Neurology.