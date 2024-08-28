Continued need for ways to lower COVID-19 risk For this study, Siahaan and his team analyzed data from six previously conducted observational studies that reported an association between following the Mediterranean diet and risk of COVID-19 infection, symptoms, or severity, for a total participant size of more than 55,000. “Despite global vaccination, advanced medication, and preventive measures, multiple waves of COVID-19 infection continue to be reported worldwide,” Siahaan said when asked why it is important for researchers to continue to find new ways in which people can lower their COVID-19 infection risk. “The recent Olympic games saw over 40 athletes testing positive for the virus, underscoring the ongoing threat.” “Moreover, the growing evidence of reinfection, and even multiple reinfections in one individual, is a cause for concern,” he continued. “While the latest study suggests that reinfection severity correlates more with the initial infection, it’s crucial to emphasize further research to fully understand the long-term impact, as we cannot yet consider it harmless.” – Andre Marolop Pangihutan Siahaan, MD

Following Mediterranean diet may reduce COVID-19 odds In all the studies analyzed, adherence to the Mediterranean diet was assessed through a food frequency questionnaire. Upon analysis, scientists said they consistently observed lower trends of odds ratio for those who adhered to a Mediterranean diet, suggesting that high adherence to the Mediterranean diet might provide protection against COVID-19 infection. “Adherence to the Mediterranean diet will reduce the odds of COVID-19,” Siahaan said. “Still, this study, which was conducted qualitatively, was unable to determine the exact extent of the reduction.” Researchers also reported their findings were unclear as to whether or not the Mediterranean diet had any positive impact on COVID-19 symptoms and severity. “The findings on the Mediterranean Diet’s effect on symptoms and severity were inconsistent,” Siahaan said. ”Still, it’s essential to keep in mind that insignificance may mean a smaller magnitude of impact, and these numbers need to be studied in a larger population.” “The correlation between nutrition and immunity is very interconnected and complex,” he continued. “The Mediterranean diet’s benefit in helping protect against COVID-19 comes from the synergistic effect of every component. Olive oil is rich in polyphenols and unsaturated fatty acids, known for their immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects. (The) Mediterranean diet is rich in vitamins and trace elements as well. Besides, high fiber intake promotes the eubiosis of intestinal microbiota, which will affect the immune system.”