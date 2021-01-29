Share on Pinterest M_a_y_a/Getty Images

The American Heart Association (AHA) have just released their latest scientific statement.

In it, they note that mental health is an important component to heart health, cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment, and overall well-being.

In 2019, National Institute of Mental Health data suggested that nearly 51.5 million adults in the United States had some form of mental health condition.

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that by late June 2020, 40% of adults had a mental health condition or substance use disorder.

Even when doctors do an excellent job of focusing on their patients’ physical condition, they can sometimes unwittingly overlook psychological health.

Nonetheless, healthcare professionals are increasingly acknowledging the connection between mental health and physical well-being. This could lead to more effective treatment and prevention strategies that focus on the patient as a whole.

To address this issue, the AHA — in conjunction with the Council on Clinical Cardiology, the Council on Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, the Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing, and the Council on Lifestyle and Metabolic Health — published a scientific statement in the journal Circulation.

This statement is an evaluation and summary of 128 studies relating to the association between psychological wellness and cardiovascular health.