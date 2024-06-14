Share on Pinterest Metformin could help slow the growth and multiplication of colorectal cancer cells by altering microRNAs that target genes. Tashatuvango/Getty Images Metformin is the most commonly used therapy for type 2 diabetes since it helps lower blood glucose.

Studies have shown metformin may also reduce the risk of some cancers in type 2 diabetes.

New research has shown that metformin alters levels of microRNAs that target genes to slow the growth and multiplication of colorectal cancer cells.

The researchers suggest their findings could lead to new RNA therapeutics for cancer prevention and treatment. Metformin is a common treatment for type 2 diabetes, either alone or in combination with other drugs. This widely prescribed medication helps regulate blood glucose and has other beneficial health effects. These may include : combating obesity

protecting the cardiovascular and nervous systems

anti-aging effects

anti-cancer properties A recent study published in Cancers examined metformin’s anti-cancer properties. Using colorectal cancer cells, researchers found molecular pathways that may explain metformin’s anti-cancer effects.

Metformin modifies colon cancer gene expression The researchers treated HCT116 colorectal cancer cells — a highly aggressive type of cancer cell line — with a sub-lethal dose (2.5mM) of metformin. Using several different techniques to analyze the drug’s effects on the cells’ RNA, they found that metformin altered the activity of some microRNAs (miRNAs, which are short, single-stranded lengths of RNA that regulate genes). Some were upregulated, meaning their activity increased; others were downregulated. “In this particular study, there is some suggestion that metformin may play a role in the downregulation of genes specific to colon cancer,” Nilesh Vora, MD, board certified hematologist and medical oncologist and medical director of the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center in Long Beach, CA, told Medical News Today. It’s a novel mechanism that may have implications in other cancers. Since metformin is a relatively harmless and low-cost drug, this may have a tremendous impact on other cancers,” Vora noted. Metformin is a widely available therapy for type 2 diabetes, the prevalence of which is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. The medication helps the body respond to insulin — the hormone that controls blood glucose. It also decreases the amount of sugar that the liver produces and that the intestines or stomach absorb. However, studies have not yet uncovered the precise mechanisms underlying these effects. , surgical oncologist, and the chief of medicine and director of the Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Program at Providence Saint John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, CA, explained to MNT: “Metformin is typically used to treat type 2 diabetes and although it has been shown to have an anti-cancer effect the mechanism has not been well understood. This study provides a possible mechanism through micro RNAs inhibiting cell growth and proliferation. This is particularly important since it opens the potential to develop novel therapeutic strategies targeting these micro RNAs.”