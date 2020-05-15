A recent study has identified microRNAs, which are part of the body’s in-cell defense mechanism against viruses, that target SARS-CoV-2. The researchers also say that these decrease with age and certain health conditions. Share on Pinterest Researchers have identified the small RNA code that attacks the new coronavirus. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. New research has identified the microRNAs that play a key role in combating SARS-CoV-2. Scientists first discovered microRNAs in the mid-1990s. MicroRNAs are tiny fragments of RNA genetic sequence produced within the cells. They play a role in regulating how the body turns its genetic information into proteins. They are also important in several conditions , ranging from cancer to cardiac disease , dementia, and viral infections. When the body recognizes viral RNA within a cell, it produces a range of microRNAs that both enhance the body’s inflammatory response and act directly on the virus. The response is specific to each virus. MicroRNAs decrease with age and due to underlying health conditions. This may explain why older adults and people with certain health concerns are more likely to die if they contract SARS-CoV-2. The new research, which now appears in journal Aging and Disease, focuses on the interplay between microRNAs and the new coronavirus. The findings may open the door to treatments that allow for the replacement of these microRNAs where necessary, hopefully reducing the risk of COVID-19 for the most vulnerable people.

COVID-19 risk factors The sudden and rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 across the world has had scientists racing to understand precisely how the virus infects its hosts. Gaining a clear idea of how the virus functions is crucial if they are to produce effective treatments and, ultimately, a vaccine. This is especially urgent given that certain risk factors increase the risk of some people dying after contracting the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , risk factors include being over the age of 65 and having conditions such as lung disease, heart conditions, obesity, or diabetes. Understanding why these groups of people are at greater risk is important if scientists are to develop effective treatments. Previous research has demonstrated the important role that microRNAs play in the body’s defense against viruses. MicroRNAs act in a number of ways to reduce replication of the virus within a host’s cell. Given this fact, the authors of the new study wanted to identify which microRNAs did this work when responding to SARS-CoV-2. They also wanted to find out whether or not a person’s age or health status affected these microRNAs.