A multinational study that trawled the genomes of more than 100,000 people has trebled the tally of known genetic risk factors for migraine.

The study found that two types of migraine — with or without aura — have distinct genetics but also share some genetic characteristics.

The genetic regions that the study identified could provide new leads for the development of drugs that target the symptoms of different types of migraine.

Migraine is a condition that causes a pulsating or throbbing headache, usually on one side of the head. The headache often accompanies other symptoms, such as nausea, hypersensitivity to light and sound, and vomiting.

A single episode can last several days, with severe cases affecting a person’s ability to work or study.

More than 1 billion people worldwide experience migraine headaches. Globally, migraine is the second most disabling medical condition , after lower back pain, in terms of years lived with disability.

The condition is about three times as common in women as it is in men.

“Migraine is the most prevalent and one of the most disabling neurological diseases in the world,” Dr. Roger Cady, a board member of the National Headache Foundation in Chicago, told Medical News Today. Dr. Cady was not involved with the study.

“Yet, it is highly heterogeneous with even the best acute and preventive treatments, leaving a significant number of patients without enduring treatment success,” he continued.

There are drugs to treat the headaches themselves and others to prevent them. However, they are far from perfect and do not work for everyone.

The exact cause of migraine is unknown, but according to the leading theory, it is a neurovascular condition that involves an interaction between the blood vessels in the head and the brain itself.

Research suggests that genes account for up to 60% of a person’s risk of having the condition.

Almost one-third of all people with migraines experience auras. These are sensory symptoms, such as flashing lights, that occur before or during a headache.

However, whether the two main subtypes of migraine — with aura (MA) or without aura (MO) — are genetically distinct conditions has been a controversial topic.