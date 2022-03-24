With such huge numbers of people experiencing a SARS-CoV-2 infection, even a relatively small increase in diabetes risk following COVID-19 could put considerable pressure on an already stretched health system.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), type 2 diabetes — the most common form of diabetes — affects approximately 1 in 10 people in the United States.

A group of researchers recently investigated whether COVID-19 might also increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. They published their findings in the journal Diabetologia .

Following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, some people develop long COVID . These individuals may experience fatigue, brain fog, and general pain that can last for months.

According to the authors, the SARS-CoV-2 virus targets the pancreas — the site of insulin production. They also note that “new-onset hyperglycemia and insulin resistance have been reported in patients with” COVID-19.

With this in mind, they set out to study the prevalence of type 2 diabetes following mild cases of COVID-19.

The authors accessed the patient records of 8.8 million people in Germany. Using these records, they honed in on people with either a COVID-19 or AURI diagnosis in a primary care setting.

The patients’ initial visits were made from March 2020 through January 2021. The researchers then searched for individuals with either COVID-19 or AURI who also made follow-up appointments.

In all, the study compared 35,865 COVID-19 patient records with 35,865 AURI patient records.

The authors found that a higher percentage of people with COVID-19 developed type 2 diabetes in the months following infection.

Of those with COVID-19, 15.8 per 1,000 developed type 2 diabetes. Of those with AURIs, 12.3 per 1,000 people developed type 2 diabetes.

This means that the relative risk of developing diabetes was 28% greater in those with COVID-19.

“COVID-19 infection may lead to diabetes by upregulation of the immune system after remission, which may induce pancreatic beta-cell dysfunction and insulin resistance, or patients may have been at risk for developing diabetes due to having obesity or prediabetes, and the stress COVID-19 put on their bodies speeded it up,”



– Prof. Wolfgang Rathmann, lead author

Prof. Rathmann is affiliated with the German Diabetes Center at Heinrich Heine University in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Medical News Today discussed these findings with Dr. Swapnil Khare who was not involved in the study. Dr. Khare is an assistant professor of clinical medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

Speaking about why there might be a link between COVID-19 and diabetes, she said, “Previous studies have shown that there is a link with viral infection and development of diabetes. They suggest that viral infection serves as a second trigger in people who are already predisposed to develop diabetes.”

“We do know that COVID-19 causes an increase in inflammatory markers, which can cause pancreatic dysfunction,” she explained. “Also, some medications used to treat [SARS-CoV-2] infection can increase the risk of diabetes.”