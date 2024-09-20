Share on Pinterest New research confirms the brain-protective benefits of the MIND diet. Image credit: Nadine Greeff/Stocksy.

Closely following a MIND diet was associated with a reduced risk of cognitive impairment and slower rates of decline with aging in a new study.

The observed effects on cognitive aging were more prominent in women in the study, with adherence to the diet having no association with the risk of cognitive impairment, and lesser associations with the rate of cognitive decline in men.

The study also found the association between greater diet adherence and slower cognitive decline held true for Black and white participants but was more apparent for Black participants.

The right diet may be a way to slow one’s rate of cognitive impairment or decline while growing older, according to a new study published in Neurology. The research does not prove a definitive link, but finds a consistent correspondence between a person’s diet and a slower rate of cognitive loss over time.

The study found an association between a closer adherence to the MIND diet and a decreased risk of cognitive impairment and slower rates of cognitive decline in women.

The researchers detected no such association between the MIND diet adherence and the risk of cognitive impairment in men. However, it was associated with a slower rate of cognitive decline in men, though the link was still stronger in women.

The MIND diet is a modified combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diets.

While other studies track the development of dementia, the authors of this study investigated impairment and decline, two particularly universal phenomena that occur with time. They were also interested in seeing if there were differences between White and Black Americans in this process.

Greater adherence to the MIND diet correlated to a decreased risk of cognitive impairment and slowed decline for both white and Black participants. However, it more strongly predicted cognitive decline in Black participants.

The research encompassed data from 14,145 white and Black adults who participated in the Food Frequency Questionnaire in the Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS) study.