Moderate drinking does nothing to boost longevity, and it may harm health, new research finds. Moderate alcohol consumption has previously been associated with potential health benefits, including reduced mortality risk.

However, recent research suggests that these findings were flawed and, compared to abstaining from alcohol, moderate alcohol consumption has no significant benefits for longevity.

Experts are increasingly encouraging alcohol-free lifestyles and urging a shift in public health messaging to align with this new understanding. A new study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs warns that common misconceptions about the health benefits of alcohol can significantly impact the global disease burden and safety guidelines for alcohol consumption. Many observational studies have previously suggested that moderate drinkers live longer and face fewer health issues than non-drinkers. However, the new research proposes that these comparisons may be misleading. It argues that these publicly held beliefs often stem from low-quality studies that can distort the perceived risks of low-volume, “moderate” drinking. The findings suggest that, after adjusting for key study characteristics, the perceived health benefits of light drinking for longevity diminish. The research supports a growing movement focused on nonalcoholic lifestyles and highlights the need for stricter standards in studies examining the health effects of alcohol consumption, along with the subsequent public health messaging.

Studying alcohol consumption and mortality risk An earlier investigation conducted by some of the same researchers, published in 2023, found no evidence that moderate alcohol consumption reduces mortality risk. Critics, especially from the alcohol industry, argued these findings were influenced by low-quality research. In response, the new research rigorously assessed flaws and biases in earlier studies that linked moderate alcohol consumption to health benefits. Their analysis involved 107 observational studies with over 4.8 million participants and 425,564 recorded deaths, featuring a diverse range of ages and backgrounds. However, studies on individuals with certain illnesses or problematic drinking habits were excluded. The researchers conducted separate meta-analyses of studies categorized as lower- and higher-quality based on specific criteria and potential biases that could distort the perceived health effects of moderate alcohol use, especially among older adults. Key considerations included the age of the cohort and whether participants had a lifetime versus recent abstinence from alcohol. They broadly defined low-volume (moderate) alcohol consumption as 1 to 14 drinks per week, which equated to 1.30 grams (g) to 25 g of ethanol daily. Using mixed linear regression models, the researchers evaluated mortality risks linked to the quality of the studies, aiming to clarify the health effects of moderate alcohol use.

Moderate alcohol use not linked to lower death risk Higher-quality studies focused on participants aged 55 or younger, properly separated former and occasional drinkers from those who abstain, and tracked participants from younger into older age. These higher-quality studies found that low-volume drinkers appear to have a similar estimated mortality risk as those who do not drink at all, showing no longevity benefit from moderate alcohol consumption. In contrast, lower-quality research often focused on older participants (averaging 56 or older) and misclassified former and occasional drinkers as abstainers. This led to significantly lower mortality estimates for low-volume drinkers compared to abstainers, without considering lifetime drinking habits. So, individuals who stop drinking due to the onset of health issues later in life may, therefore, seem to have shorter lifespans than those who consume alcohol moderately. Additionally, while some analyses suggested reduced mortality risks for low-volume drinkers when controlling for smoking or socioeconomic status, the risk estimates were higher in non-smoking groups. This implies potential biases in the research. Overall, misclassifications and lifetime selection biases might obscure the relationship between moderate alcohol consumption and longevity. Such biases prevalent in lower-quality research can mislead public understanding of the health risks associated with alcohol. Despite their rigorous analysis, the study authors acknowledged limitations, including the lack of consideration for various factors influencing alcohol use and mortality risk, and disclosed potential conflicts of interest due to previous funding and support from government and nonprofit organizations. To better understand the relationship between alcohol consumption and mortality risk, particularly concerning the influence of smoking status, more high-quality studies are needed.