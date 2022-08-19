Share on Pinterest Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images The World Health Organization called the recent monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”

There have been more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide, with 12 deaths reported.

Until recently, the medical community believed monkeypox spread only from animal to human and human to human.

Doctors from Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris recently reported the first suspected case of a human-to-animal transmission of the virus. The zoonotic virus monkeypox spreads from certain types of animals known to carry the virus to humans. From there, the virus transmits from an infected human to other humans. Now a new report in The Lancet provides evidence of the first suspected case of a human transmitting the monkeypox virus to an animal. Doctors from Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris recently reported the first case of a human transferring the virus to a pet dog.

Transmission from humans to pets According to the study, doctors from Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital reported two cohabitating male patients showing symptoms of monkeypox, including fever, headaches, and rash. Twelve days following the onset of symptoms, the patient’s male Italian greyhound tested positive for the monkeypox virus. The dog also had lesions associated with the disease. The dog owners told doctors they slept with their dog in the same bed. Doctors reportedly compared skin lesion samples from both the dog and its owners and found it was the same virus strain. According to Dr. Richard Silvera, associate program director of the Infectious Diseases Fellowship and assistant professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, it was not surprising to hear monkeypox could transmit to a dog. He inferred the same types of methods of human-to-human viral transmission — such as skin-to-skin contact or touching fabrics worn or slept in by someone with the disease — would also work with a human-to-animal transition. “So I imagine if you had a lesion on your hand and you pet your dog, you could theoretically infect the dog that way,” Dr. Silvera explained. “Or if you have lesions on your body, you slept in a bed, and then the dog also slept in that bed, that would be a way of transmitting. And the report did note that the dog slept in the bed with the infected patients, so that may have been the way the dog contracted it.” And Dr. Lori Teller, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, stated that pets other than dogs may also be susceptible to catching monkeypox from a human owner. “Under experimental conditions, rabbits and mice — but not guinea pigs and hamsters — have been found to develop signs of monkeypox following oral and intranasal exposure to the virus,” she told MNT. “Young (10-day-old) rabbits also appear capable of transmitting the virus to other rabbits. Whether cats are susceptible is unclear. However, given the available evidence concerning other orthopoxviruses , it would be prudent to assume cats might catch monkeypox and, accordingly, take appropriate measures to prevent infection or disease spread.” “In the United States and other non-endemic regions, a significant concern is the potential for spillover of monkeypox to wildlife from infected people or domestic mammals, emphasizing the importance of infection control measures to contain the disease,” Dr. Teller added.