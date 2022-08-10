Share on Pinterest The WHO has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. How can a person prevent infection? Image credit: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the recent monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

There are more than 16,000 reported cases of monkeypox within 75 countries and territories.

Monkeypox has a current fatality rate of between 3-6%.

A recent study found 95% of monkeypox cases between April and June 2022 occurred during sex between men.

Two vaccines are currently available to help protect against monkeypox. On July 23, 2022, WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the recent monkeypox outbreak a “ public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).” According to Dr. Tedros’ official press statement, this decision stems from the current monkeypox outbreak growing to more than 16,000 reported cases within 75 countries and territories, along with five deaths. “I welcome the decision of the WHO Director to declare the current global monkeypox outbreak a PHEIC,” comments Dr. Boghuma K. Titanji, assistant professor of medicine at Emory University. “For several weeks now the criteria for making monkeypox a PHEIC had been met.” “I hope that this will raise the international priority level on monkeypox and galvanize a more coordinated global response which has sadly been lacking so far,” she continues. “It is also an opportunity to get things right on global health equity and access to resources such as testing, vaccination, antiviral medications, etc. which are areas in which historically we have seen many failures, resulting in countries with limited resources being left behind.” – Dr. Boghuma K. Titanji

What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus , meaning it transfers from animals to humans. Some animals that can carry monkeypox include various species of monkeys, giant-pouched rats, African dormice, and certain types of squirrels. The disease belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus of viruses, which also includes smallpox. Because of that, its symptoms are generally similar to, but not as severe as those of smallpox. Medical clinicians found the first cases of monkeypox in 1958 during two outbreaks in monkeys being kept for research. Researchers recorded the first human case of the disease in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since then, 11 African countries have reported cases of monkeypox. The first monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa happened in the United States in 2003. Scientists tied this incident to prairie dogs infected with monkeypox.

How does someone become infected? As previously mentioned, monkeypox is a virus that transfers from infected animals to humans. Transfer of the virus from an animal to a human occurs through: being bitten or scratched by an infected animal

eating meat or using products from an animal with monkeypox

coming into contact with an infected animal’s body fluids. Once a human becomes infected with monkeypox, they can transfer the virus to another human through: respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact

intimate physical contact, including kissing and sexual intercourse

directly touching the infectious rash or body fluids of an infected person

touching clothing, bedding, and other materials that have been in contact with an infected person’s rash or body fluids. Because monkeypox is spread between humans through close contact, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) offers guidelines for people who are sexually active to protect themselves and their partners from contracting the virus. A recently released study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that, between April and June 2022, 98% of the persons with a monkeypox infection were gay or bisexual men, and 95% of monkeypox cases occurred through sexual transmission. Is monkeypox, then, a sexually transmitted disease (STD)? According to Prof. Piero Olliaro, director of clinical research at the Epidemic Diseases Research Group Oxford (ERGO) and International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infections Consortium (ISARIC), not so. He emphasized it is important to remember that monkeypox is transmitted on the occasion of close contact via a variety of means. That includes sexual intercourse, but that is not the only means of transmission. While the virus does not only circulate through intercourse, the fact that it can transmit through respiratory droplets might mean that it may more easily transmit between members of close-knit communities, such as LGBTQIA+ communities. “The fact that the current outbreak in non-endemic countries is — so far — essentially involving men who have sex with men means the involvement and buy-in of the LGBTQ+ community is essential,” Prof. Olliaro also told Medical News Today. “This has proven to work in other similar circumstances to help identify what would work, and make it happen to break the chains of transmission,” he added.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox? If a person becomes infected with monkeypox, the incubation period before they begin to show symptoms lasts anywhere from 5 to 21 days. Most people experience two sets of monkeypox symptoms. The first symptoms occur for about 5 days and include: fever

headaches and/ or back pain

swollen lymph nodes

muscle aches

low energy. A few days after having a fever, a rash normally appears on the person infected with monkeypox. The rash looks similar to pimples or blisters and can appear on many parts of the body, including: face

chest

palms of the hands

soles of the feet

inside the mouth

genitals and/ or anus. Symptoms normally last between two to four weeks. Monkeypox currently has a fatality rate of 3% to 6% .